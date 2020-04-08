One-year payments for existing business loans and lease payments due to the city of Cambridge were deferred for one year by the City Council during its April 6 meeting.
As part of the city’s response plan to COVID-19, the city agreed to defer loan payments to the city of Cambridge by one year, with no interest or penalties.
Economic Development Director Stan Gustafson explained four companies have requested the deferment of loan payments including Ritz Machine Works USA; Erick Harcey and Grant Johnson of Willard’s and The Leader Store; Brian and Karen Chilson with Chilson Jewelers; and Joel Pennington with The Guitar Shop, and president of the Ashland Arts Building. He said all businesses are current with their payments.
“A new amortizations schedule was created by Finance Director Caroline Moe and staff drafted the loan amendment document that will need to be signed by all the appropriate parties,” Gustafson said. “This provides an option for these companies to stay viable during these trying times.”
Gustafson explained Ritz Machine Works has a loan through the city’s Minnesota Investment Loan Fund which was primarily designed to assist manufacturers. Loan payments began on April 22, 2019, and the business currently has a monthly payment of $706. The deferral is for one year, beginning with the April 22 payment.
Gustafson explained Harcey and Johnson have a loan through the Cambridge Downtown Loan Fund. Payments began in
November 2018 with a current monthly payment of $282. Deferral payments will date back to March 1 and continue through Feb. 1, 2021.
“We appreciate the proactive steps the city is taking to support small business,” wrote Johnson in a letter to the city of Cambridge.
The Chilsons have a loan through the Cambridge Downtown Loan Fund. Payments began on Aug. 20, 2018, and the current monthly payment is $286. The deferral will begin on Aug. 20 and last for one year.
“We are trying to defer all payments that we can in order to keep our business going through this difficult time and to have enough money personally to care for our family’s basic needs. Thanks for offering this option,” Karen Chilson wrote in an email to the city.
Gustafson explained Pennington has a loan through the Cambridge Downtown Revolving Loan Fund. Payments started on Aug. 1, 2019, and the currently monthly payment is $104. The deferral is for one year, dating back to the March 1 payment and ending on March 1, 2021.
“Thank you to you and the city of Cambridge for having our back during this strange time,” wrote Pennington in a letter to the city of Cambridge.
Mayor Jim Godfrey thanked city staff for how hard they are working, and the citizens for their support, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just want to say thanks to how hard everybody at city staff is working in these extraordinary circumstances and how well they are looking out for each other,” Godfrey said. “And for the citizens of Cambridge, I know that they have just begun discussions with coordinating with the county level on future needs. For instance, the governor will make a decision on Friday about whether or not we have the stay-at-home order in place. If that’s extended for any kind of length of time, we are going to have to start planning now for how do people get prescriptions, especially if they are not mobile, or not terribly mobile,” Godfrey said. “I want to thank the city administrator and the county coordinator for coordinating these efforts of relief that have to take place. Also, I want to thank the citizens, as I have been out in town, we do our one walk a day with our dogs, and everybody that I’ve seen has been appropriately social distanced and I walk through downtown and I see people taking advantage of the various drive up and order ahead opportunities and getting their support of local businesses. And if you look at Facebook at all, you’ll see some people have done some various tips and donations to some of our businesses so they can weather this storm as best as possible. So again, thanks, everybody, for pulling together.”
Park equipment, gift card discussions
During council concerns, Council Member Kersten Barfknecht-Conley brought up concerns with city park equipment, while Council Member Joe Morin brought up concerns with how the city’s first responders are holding up during these trying times.
City Administrator Lynda Woulfe said signage has been put on city park equipment explaining that park equipment is not being disinfected and children utilizing the equipment are “playing at their own risk.”
While it was discussed putting up some type of fencing around the playground equipment, Woulfe said putting up fencing may often times lead to more safety issues, with people climbing on the fencing or tearing it down. She also mentioned with the limited public works staff the city currently has on a daily basis, she doesn’t know if the city would have the manpower to put up any type fencing.
Godfrey said he’s recently walked by two parks in the city and hasn’t seen an “overabundance of use.”
Morin brought up concerns with staffing of the fire department and police department and how they are holding up during these times.
Both Police Chief Todd Schuster and Deputy Fire Chief Will Pennings said their employees are holding up just fine and adjusting to any daily changes, and all employees are aware of the mental health resources that are available to them.
Woulfe also brought up that business owners have recently bought gifts cards from the Cambridge Bar & Grill to donate to the local police department. She said while the state has a “gift act,” she doesn’t think local business owners who bought the gift cards have any ill intentions; for example, buying them lunch will negate them from getting a speeding ticket or something of that nature.
“At times like this, when people just want to do something good, and they want to make sure that they’re thanking and recognizing people that are serving, I have a hard time thinking that there’s ill intent,” Woulfe said. “The purpose of the gift act is to prevent people from seeking influence in the future. ... I don’t feel in any way shape or form that that’s the intent here, but I also don’t want to get us into dutch. I want to make sure that we’re on the right road. But I also feel like our officers and our firefighters can get very stressed by the situation. We are asking them to stay out and to be out in the public and I think some recognition of that is worthwhile.”
Council Member Lisa Iverson said the city appreciates the support given to the city’s first responders.
“I just would like to say that any citizen that wants to thank an officer in that way, I think is very generous and I think it’s a heartfelt thank you,” Iverson said.
Godfrey mentioned that when citizens buy gift cards thanking first responders, they are also continuing to help support the local business owners.
Woulfe said at the next council meeting, she’ll put on the consent agenda a draft resolution indicating the city can accept these kind of gift card donations for the city’s police department, with the understanding the gift card should only be used to supplement a meal while the officer is on duty or on a shift and is not be used for personal use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.