A 5% levy increase for 2020 was adopted by the Cambridge City Council during its meeting Dec. 16, after having no change in the levy during 2019.
Director of Finance Caroline Moe explained the 2020 levy is set at $5.5 million. She explained, according to the long-range plan, the levy includes $238,058 for debt commitments: 2015 street improvements, $67,500; 2016 street improvements, $50,000; and 2018 street improvements, $120,558.
“The proposed levy of $5,457,302 represents a 5% increase in property taxes after the 0% in taxes that were approved last year,” Moe said. “However, due to increases in tax base, our city tax rate is actually expected to go down 2%, which means if your valuation stayed the same as last year, your city property taxes would go down 2%.”
The city’s 2020 adopted budget is set at $7.3 million. Of the revenues, property taxes equal $5.1 million, and the city also transfers $400,000 in profits from Northbound Liquor. Of the expenditures, police and fire cost $2.6 million; street maintenance, $1.4 million; general government, $1.6 million; transfers to support capital and economic development, $1.2 million; and parks and recreation, $511,484.
Moe noted the following highlights from the 2020 budget.
General fund:
• Budget presented reflects the direction given by council at its Nov. 18, 2019, long-range financial plan update meeting.
• Budget is based on increases to property taxes and intergovernmental revenue to support increase in public safety, public works and park costs. General government costs have been decreased to lessen the need for tax increase.
Airport operating fund:
• No major changes in operation planned for 2020.
Debt service fund:
• Principal and interest payments are adequately supported with proposed tax and assessment collections.
Capital project fund:
• Police and emergency management will spend an estimated $150,000 on capital expenditures, including replacement of three police cars.
• Public works will spend an estimated $116,000 on capital expenditures, including replacement of a pickup and mowing equipment.
• City Hall will spend an estimated $21,000 on capital expenditures, including technology upgrades.
• The Pavement Management fund is projected to spend $169,000 on crack sealing and seal coating.
• The Cambridge Airport will spend an estimated $150,000 on capital expenditures funded substantially by federal funds.
• The Park Capital fund has budgeted $150,000 on capital expenditures, including replacement of playground equipment and park updates.
• The city also will also spend approximately $4.8 million on replacing streets in the southeast quadrant of the city, including 16th Avenue.
Water utility fund:
• Fund is stable. Rates for 2020 are proposed to increase approximately 2% to allow the city to keep up with inflation.
Wastewater utility fund:
• Fund is stable. Rates for 2020 are proposed to increase approximately 3% to allow the city to keep up with inflation.
Stormwater utility fund:
• Fund is has not increased rates since 2013. Rates will be increasing 5% in anticipation of future capital projects that will need to be financed.
Street light utility fund:
• Fund is just completing second year of operation. Increase of 63 cents per unit per month due to increasing fees from electric service providers as well as due to increased need to replace street light poles within the city.
Liquor store fund:
• No staffing level changes except additional part-time hours available, if needed, to handle increased sales volume. Assume transfer to General Fund of $400,000, which is consistent with the long range financial plan.
