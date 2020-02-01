If you’re looking for a fun painting experience or for musical or children’s entertainment, then visit the city of Cambridge this summer.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Jan. 21, the council approved securing the performers and educators for the 2020 summer program activities.
“I think we have a great lineup and something for everyone this year,” City Administrator Lynda Woulfe said.
Woulfe explained Allina Health provided a $2,500 donation for the kids’ positivity in the parks programming.
The positivity in the parks programming includes The Toonies, from 10-11:30 a.m. on June 9; A Touch of Magic, from 10 a.m. to noon on June 16; Circus Science Spectacular, from 10-11:30 a.m. on June 25; scavenger hunt and obstacle course, from 10-11:30 a.m. on June 30; rock painting, from 10-11:30 a.m. on July 7; and the Dollipops, from 10-11:30 a.m. on July 14. All the activities are free and will be held at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge.
“I sincerely appreciate Allina’s support of our programs which encourages kids to shut off the computers or TVs and get outdoors for learning, fun and exercise,” Woulfe said. “These programs create social capital for our community’s children and lets them know we care enough about them to give them a place to enjoy.”
Painting in the park
Painting in the park sessions will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Cambridge City Park. Seniors paint night will be held July 29; kids paint night will be held Aug. 5; an all ages paint night will be held Aug. 13; and an adult paint night will be held Aug. 20. There is a limit of 30 participants per class and the cost is $20. Register at least one week in advance by calling 763-689-3211 or emailing mbruss@ci.cambridge.mn.us.
Summer concerts
The summer concert series will be held at Cambridge City Park with free concerts from 6:30-8 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and the Cambridge Bar and Grill will have a food truck available. The Grove will playing on June 4; Lady Luck on June 11; Mostly Cash on June 25; and the Dweebs on July 9.
Two free concerts will be held downtown in Cambridge from 6:30-8 p.m. at the intersection of Second Street and Ashland Street Southwest. The first concert will be held June 18 featuring Maddy Braun; the second concert will be held July 16 featuring Miss Myra and the Moonshiner.
Movies in the park
The summer activities wrap up with free movies being shown in various parks around the city of Cambridge. The movies start at dusk and free popcorn will be served.
The movie “Wonder” will be shown July 31 at Brown Park, 905 24th Ave. SW; “Sing” will be shown on Aug. 7 at Central Green Park, 1055 Second Ave. (a karaoke contest will also be held this night at 7:30 p.m. with a $25 first-place prize);
“A Dog’s Journey” will be shown Aug. 14 in Pioneer Park, 821 Pioneer Trail SE; “A Hotel for Dogs” will be shown Aug. 21 at the Dog Park-Community Garden, 1821 E. Rum River Road; and “A House with A Clock in the Walls” will be shown Aug. 28 at City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW.
