What started out as a hobby from when he was a young boy, has turned into a secondary career for a Cambridge resident.
Will Pennings started doing tree work as a side job in 2019, and then eventually formed Tree Fellers in 2020 with Jason Harvey. With over 50 years of combined experience, Tree Fellers is dedicated to helping their customers develop a plan that will not only beautify their landscape but protect their home.
“I had done tree service before I came to the city of Cambridge since 1991 and I was a certified arborist,” Pennings said. “I didn’t think I was going to get back into it until I let my certification expire so now I’m going to retest to be a certified arborist.”
Pennings has been interested in trees since he was young.
“I got interested in trees since I was the son of a biologist,” Penning said. “As I was a little kid my dad would take me around and I would have to identify all the trees. You know when you’re a kid, you kind of roll your eyes or whatever, but I always liked the forestry walks with my dad learning about the trees.”
Tree Fellers serves all of East Central Minnesota with a focus on Cambridge, Isanti, Mora, Braham, North Branch and the Chisago Lakes area. Services Tree Fellers offers includes full tree care and removal, preservation and planning, trimming and pruning, storm clean-up, hazardous tree and limb removal, lot and land clearing, stump grinding and removal, risk assessment and mitigation and they utilize lawn friendly equipment.
“People don’t think about doing their tree servicing work in the winter and there’s a couple of advantages to doing it in the winter because it’s out of the disease season and there’s a lot less damage to be done to the yard and the landscape to do their tree work,” Pennings said. “I think during winter it’s important for people to think about their treescape, and do some inventory and planning. People are pretty familiar with oak wilt around here, and it’s very prevalent around here, but we have a new one coming that’s probably already here that’s probably even more devastating. It’s at the North Anoka line in Bethel and it’s called emerald ash borer.”
Pennings said Tree Fellers focuses a lot on planning, and encourages residents to have them come out to their property to help with tree identification and future planning needs.
“If something does come through, whether it’s oak wilt or emerald ash borer, they can say this tree is a low value tree and it’s a good idea to have it removed. Or they can say this one is a high value tree and it’s going to create energy savings and high property value so I should invest in treating it,”
Pennings said. “I think it’s important for people to have a good understanding of what they have.”
Some of the work Tree Fellers has done includes work for some local townships doing road right-of-way projects and multiple residential customers which includes removals, pruning, planning and inventory.
“We pride oursleves on hazardsous removals or difficult removals,” Pennings said.
Pennings said the employees at Tree Fellers truly love what they do.
“We love being outside and we love being proactive to the treescape and ethical to the treescape,” Pennings said. “We pride ourselves on trimming correctly and pruning correctly. There’s a lot of mispractice stuff, there’s a lot of non-insured and under-insured tree services in business. So we pride ourselves on having insurance and doing it the right way and the legitimate way.”
Protecting forests is a passion for Pennings.
“I really do care about our forests and I’m really worried about the emerald ash borer. We have a lot of ash trees in Cambridge, we have a lot of oak trees in Cambridge,” Penning said. “We’re going to have like the one, two punch with oak wilt a little slower and everything else and then the ash borer. Basically if they’re not treated, they will die, and we have a ton.”
Pennings can’t stress enough the importance of having an inventory of your treescape and proper planning.
“It really helps with budgeting and it’s a good idea to know what you have. It’s a good idea to be proactive on their trees rather than reactive,” Penning said. “It can be much more cost effective to do treatments rather than removals sometimes. It’s important to use an experienced, professional tree service that’s insured.”
Pennings said Tree Fellers offers competitive pricing with similar tree service companies that are licensed and insured. Tree Fellers also partners with S&J Properties Land Management for stump grinding and forestry mulching. Tree Fellers contracts and trusts their partners at S&J Properties to complete the job with the same standards and expectations that they set for themselves.
“We’re ethical and want to provide what’s best,” Pennings said. “I look at their trees as if they were mine.”
For more information
For more information on oak wilt visit https://extension.umn.edu/plant-diseases/oak-wilt-minnesota and on emerald ash borer visit https://www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
For more information on Tree Fellers call 763-443-2631 or find them online at treefellersmn.com. For a free estimate email info@TreeFellersMN.com. Tree Fellers is available for evening and weekend appointments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.