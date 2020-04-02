On Friday March 20, Gov. Tim Walz addressed the state and announced that people working in the food system were moved to priority tier 2, meaning they were essential workers for the state.
He cited last week’s massive runs on the grocery stores and the amount of work that stockers, cashiers, clerks and anyone in the food industry had done to keep the needs of the community met.
“I don’t think anyone can look at stockers and cashiers the same,” Walz said.
This announcement came after a week of runs on the grocery store with region-wide shortages of staples. Throughout this time many residents turned to smaller grocery stores and convenience stores to supply their needs, with some residents looking to local farmers.
The Women’s Environmental Institute in North Branch said in an email: “Now more than ever, it is critical for small farms to continue operating as they provide a valuable resource for communities, especially in times of crisis. We are committed to our farm and North Circle partner farms working hard to accelerate production and provide food access to our customers and local community.”
They plan to continue their online farmers market, North Circle, this year as well at the CSA program.
To find information about local producers, visit the Minnesota Grown website (www.minnesotagrown.com) and search to see what farmers are around your zip code.
Community Facebook pages have also become important networking options. One Twin Cities based Facebook group, Farming and Food in the time of Corona, hopes to connect farmers with consumers in the wake of the coronavirus. Its description reads, “This group is open to any farmer and food lover with thoughts about either end of our food chain as we all navigate this time of the Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic.”
Locally there are many small egg producers scattered throughout the Chisago and Isanti county area with egg production swinging into full gear at this time of year.
Consumers may also wish to order meat by the half order or quarter order. Hansen’s Angus Beef, based in Rush City, is taking orders and consumers may visit a1hansenangus.com for more information.
Sunrise Flour Mill is a local heritage grain flour mill in North Branch. For more information on them, visit www.sunriseflourmill.com.
