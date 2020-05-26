Karla Anderla got her start in cooking as a child with her mom and sisters and eventually became a Pampered Chef consultant. Now, as the owner of the Now That’s Waffles food trailer, based in Isanti, she is bringing her love for flavor and food creativity to her community.
“The idea for a food trailer started well over five years ago, but I have been baking these true Belgian waffles for almost 20 years. The idea of starting my own business, selling waffles out of a mobile booth, was a distant dream,” Anderla said. “It was always something I knew I could do and do well, but the enormous financial burden would stop me from continuing the dreams and possibilities, so I would just file it away in my head. Until some very special friends encouraged me. They helped me see that it was possible, and so the dream grew.
“Even with my business in its infancy, I still dream. Bigger and better things are always around the corner if you just have the courage to take the steps,” Anderla added.
Anderla’s first steps in the culinary world were in the comfort of her family’s kitchen, where her love for cooking and baking began.
“Growing up, my mom would bake treats to bring into work, and me and my three sisters were always there to help,” Anderla said. “To this day we are all cooks and bakers, which is rather rare, usually you like one or the other. ... I love to make treats for others — guess I should thank my mom for that one — and to this day I am known around the area as ‘treat mom.’ I have always made treats for my kids to share with teammates at sporting events, Scouts and activities.”
The idea of a waffle reimagined came to Anderla during a conversation with a resident of Belgium, and just a year ago her reinvention of the waffle developed into the idea for a food trailer.
“I began the process of starting my business about a year ago with hopes of opening the end of June or first part of July 2019. Things took longer than I expected, and I learned a lot in those first six months. I wasn’t able to open my business and start selling waffles until the end of September 2019 and then the doubts in my head started again,” Anderla said. “It was the end of the festival season. I would have had to apply for fall festivals in early spring, it was hopeless. My business had started and stopped all in the same moment. It was my husband who continued to encourage me. In fact, he found all three of the events I did last year. I was able to debut my business at Erickson Farmstead in Isanti at their fall craft fair. They were amazing to work with, and it was the best, most beautiful place to launch my business.”
“We make Belgian waffles that are crunchy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside that we put on a stick. Seems simple when you have been doing it as long as I have, but we put a gourmet twist in every one,” Anderla added.
The food trailer has a wide variety of options for everyone, according to Anderla.
“We make a chocolate dipped waffle topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles called the fudge puppie. We will always have this waffle at every event. Some of my sweet waffles include peanut butter crunch puppie, blemonberry pup, snickerdoodle pup and so many more,” Anderla said. “In addition, I make savory waffles like the pepper popper pup, piggy pepper popper pup, pepperoni pizza pup, puppy dog, pigs in a quilt and many, many more.”
“My waffles change from event to event, so it’s always best to follow my Facebook page at Now That’s Waffles to find out where I will be next and what the menu will be. We always encourage people to give flavor suggestions, location suggestions and write good reviews (wink).... How I decide what waffles will be served simply comes down to supply availability and what I can logistically support in my booth,” Anderla added
Since the launch of the business, Anderla has been busy with vendor fairs, private events both in the community as well as out throughout Minnesota.
“The new year had started and the planning began. I was booking places to be all over the state, sending in applications, making phone calls, searching the internet and applying for licenses, lots of licenses,” Anderla said. “Then the world changed and as quickly as I saw the future of my business and the potential it had flicker to life, in an instant it all just ended. So the doubts began again. Where was my business going to go now? No parades, no festivals, no art fairs, no brew pubs, everything was just done and so I stopped looking to the future and stopped doing what I needed to do to get this business going.”
In the midst of the pandemic, Anderla again lost hope and excitement for what the future would hold as far as her dreams were concerned.
According to Anderla the key to success was to reimagine her business and take her journey to social media with the help of her family and a man named Doug who she’d met in Delano at a community event.
“I decided it was time to ‘reimagine’ my business even before it really got started. I needed to get a license in my own community. Once I got my license I was off. I contacted Thunder Brothers Brewery in Isanti and asked if I could open up my business during their growler sale. They said yes and we were both greeted with overwhelming success, or so I thought,” Anderla said. “Then there was O’Reilly Auto Parts in Isanti, and the craziness began.”
It was the O’Reilly Auto Parts event on May 9 that reinforced the potential for Now That’s Waffles and Anderla.
“The community came out in full support. We opened our window at 10 a.m. and the line formed immediately. My husband said, ‘Don’t look, just start baking,’ so of course I had to look. Tears started to well in my eyes, not tears of sadness or frustration, but tears of joy and love. I couldn’t believe that this crazy treat making, waffle baking, preschool teacher from Isanti was being supported in such a wonderful amazing way,” Anderla said.
The crazy long line lasted most of the day, and with crowd’s patience, everyone received their order before Anderla closed down for the night.
Anderla said she intends to return to O’Reilly’s in the near future as well as set up at other local businesses when able.
“I am a local girl from the city of Isanti, and this whole crazy thing has been a dream come true. I have even bigger dreams too; dreams of expanding, getting into the Minnesota State Fair, exploring vegan and gluten-free options. This crazy flicker of a dream that was all but snuffed out a month ago is now a raging fire, and I’m so excited to see where it will all go,” Anderla said.
“I accredit the success of my business to my husband, children, family, and friends. Without the help of some particular friends I wouldn’t be doing this at all, and of course the businesses that have allowed me to come into their parking lots have been instrumental too.”
For more information or to view upcoming events, follow Now That’s Waffles on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.