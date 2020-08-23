With business milestones ranging from five years to 50 years in 2020, the city of Isanti celebrated the milestones with the 13th annual Mayor’s Employer Celebration Day on Aug. 12.
Mayor Jeff Johnson began the celebration by reading the mayor’s proclamation and dedicating the day as Mayor’s Employer Celebration Day in the city.
“I know a lot of people have been in this community for a long time, and I appreciate you,” Johnson said to the community and business owners in attendance.
In addition to providing awards to businesses for the milestones, Johnson also updated attendees on project updates within the city, from the number of housing permits given out this year to a recent traffic study and new business that have been welcomed into the community.
“Recently we did a traffic study at East Dual Boulevard and Heritage Boulevard which showed a control was warranted at the intersection,” Johnson said. “The city and the county are continuing to work on this.”
The intersection, which had an increase in traffic with the addition of Kwik Trip, has been one the city has been looking into for a while, according to Johnson, and it is his desire to come to a solution as soon as possible.
“We’ve also added a lot of new businesses, including the Healthy Hideaway, Isanti Floral, Wolf River Electric, Isanti Family Dental, Mindful Yoga, Thunder Brothers Brewery and soon My Jungle Gym,” Johnson said.
Also noted during the update was, as of Aug. 11, 93 family home permits have been issued for as well as 539 residential permits, and Legacy Pines’ third addition will include 94 single family lots.
Prairie Senior Cottages is also working to add 24 additional units for seniors, and the EDA is in the process of selling two industrial lots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.