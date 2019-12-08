Fabric, Fashion and More in Rush City has become a quilting and fabric destination in east central Minnesota.
Throughout the year owner Virginia Thorn offers classes and open sewing on Mondays, but for the holiday season Thorn has decided to open the store’s classrooms for a unique community service: She will be extending the open sew hours throughout the month of December.
The classrooms are set up with everything you need to sew including cutting tables, ironing boards and irons and outlets for you to bring your own sewing machine.
Thorn added that staff is always on hand for sewing questions and help, and of course, any needed supplies are just a step away, including more fabric.
Another important element of the sewing experience is community and friends having space to work together on special projects for their loved ones throughout the holiday season.
“We have people that come in and sew all day. They bring lunch or snacks or maybe go out to eat — they just have a great day,” Thorn said.
December sewing days include Dec. 3-6, 11-13, 17-20. There is a fee for the day of $5 and Thorn recommends that anyone interested should contact the store to sign up as there is room for up to nine people per day.
Open sewing is available throughout the year as well as classes in various techniques and patterns. Fabric, Fashion and More also participates in the Minnesota Quilt Shop Hop.
Fabric, Fashion and More is located at 485 S. Dana Ave., Rush City, and can be reached at 320-358-3693. For more information, visit www.fabricfashions-more.com.
