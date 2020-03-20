Rush City resident Desirae Dahlberg has gone into the wine business.
Dahlberg became an independent wine consultant for Scout & Cellar in November 2019 and said she not only loves her job, she loves the wine.
“The wine is clean crafted and most of the wines are vegan and organic,” Dahlberg said. “They have a very low amount of sulfites and additives like a lot of the mass produced wines which have additives like sugar and chemicals.”
Where does clean crafted wine come from?
According to the Scout & Cellar website, they source wine from all over the world, creating and bottling wines with an authentic sense of place, working directly with growers and producers. They walk through the vineyards, visit the cellars, and share meals together. For a wine to be considered clean crafted, it goes through two rounds of independent lab testing to guarantee that it’s free of stuff like synthetic pesticides and chemical additives and has fewer than 100ppm of total sulfites. They also evaluate and review farming and production practices to confirm that they are clean crafted wines.
The Scout & Cellar wine offered are from different countries including France, Chili, Argentina, Spain and California.
As part of being an independent wine consultant, Dahlberg offers wine tasting for groups who are interested in clean crafted wines.
“I tell people I’m like Mary Kay (cosmetics), but instead of makeup, it’s wine,” Dahlberg said. “We have a Scout sampler pack so people can sample our wines, and each bottle has a story behind it. I also tell them what food pairs well with each wine.”
Scout sampler wines include:
• Dove Hunt Dog Chardonnay from Potter Valley, California.
• Gallivant Rose from McDowell Valley, California.
• Dove Hunt Dog Pinot Noir from Sonoma County, California.
• Gallivant Zinfandel from Mendocino County, California.
“I know what’s in these wines, and when you drink you’re not feeling groggy and it’s fresh,” Dahlberg said. “Without the high elements of the sulfites, people don’t get a headache. It’s a lighter drink, but you still get the celebration.”
Dahlberg said with many people looking for organic and vegan wines, Scout & Cellar wines are perfect and can be ordered on their website.
“The wine comes right to your front door,” Dahlberg said. “They’re really great tasting wines and I haven’t had one that I haven’t liked.”
For more information on Scout & Cellar Wines:
• Website: https://scoutandcellar.com/?u=desiraedahlberg.
• Social Media: Facebook.com/Winedownwith Desirae.
• Email: WinedownwithDesirae@gmail.com.
• Phone: 651-890-6586.
