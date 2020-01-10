Bert Lener, the owner of Bert’s Auto Body & Glass, has been doing auto body work since 1992. He has a shop in Pine City and recently opened a new shop in Harris.
“I was originally doing sand blasting and painting equipment. I subleased to a technician some shop space and he did auto body work back in 1992,” Lener said. “I went under his wing and started doing it. It pays better, it’s easier, less stressful and cleaner.”
Lener said they decided to locate in Harris because of the easy access from Interstate 35. The Harris location opened three months ago and the Pine City location has been around for approximately 12 months.
“I had a shop in Braham for about eight years and also one in Ham Lake,” Lener said. “Our location in Ham Lake was getting demolished for mining for the sand under it for the Ponds Project in Blaine.”
Services offered
Bert’s specializes in insurance claims, collisions and general auto body repair. It’s also a state licensed dealer. They offer low-mile cars and repairable vehicles. All vehicles are purchased with no airbag deployed and no frame damage. Only sheet metal is repaired.
“We’re constantly growing. We’re always raising the bar as far as equipment, location and cleanliness,” Lener said. “We also do late model repairable vehicles and we’re a licensed dealer.”
According to Lener, the mission statement for Bert’s Auto Body & Glass is to solve the public’s problems with on-time collision repair, delivering epic levels of quality, excellence and extreme satisfaction in every repair.
Bert’s Auto Body Shop & Glass locations:
— 5939 Stark Road, Harris. Phone: 320-396-2655. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday after hours by appointment only.
— 630 Eighth Ave. SW, Pine City. Phone: 320-629-6900. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday after hours by appointment only.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/bertsautobody/.
