With a steady work flow for services and repairs, Anderson & Koch Ford Inc. of North Branch broke ground on June 3 for an expansion of its service bays.
According to third-generation owner Bill Young, the expansion was much needed and will help technicians have the space they need to get the job done right.
“We will be adding six bays for collision, because in the last two years our collision work has expanded quite a lot,” Young said. “We are one of only three Ford dealerships within 300 miles that are a Ford dealership certified collision centers.”
The Ford certified status is one of the many reasons Young believes the business has been increasing.
“They (service technicians) have been working so hard, and have been so busy that we knew we needed to add the space,” Young said.
This addition, with work being done by BJ Baas Builders of Cambridge, will mark the company’s third within eight years.
“We service approximately 60 vehicles per month,” Young said. “We hope with the addition we will be able to service more. I’m really excited for all of the employees who’ve been working hard for this. We’ve been working on this expansion seriously for about two years; we are really excited for it to begin.”
Anderson & Koch Ford Inc. is located at 5577 Saint Croix Trail in North Branch. For more information on services, or for general information, call 651-674-4465 or visit www.andersonandkochford.com.
