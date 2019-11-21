The Braham City Council spent the majority of its time at its Nov. 12 meeting considering changes in staffing to close present gaps in police coverage and contracting with a new firm for city engineering services.
As a result of Police Chief Eric Baumgart’s presentation, the next part-time officer in line will be moved to full time. He stated night officers will remain on the current schedule and afternoon shifts would be retasked to make 24/7 coverage possible.
Baumgart said he has a couple of different schedules laid out to determine which one works best. The need is usually higher in the early evening.
Part of the reason for the need of local coverage has occurred with the rise in the number of calls handled by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office under the current coverage arrangement. These have grown about tenfold in recent years. The response time to Braham can be lengthier, depending on where county units are at the time of the call.
Baumgart said, the “first schedule we are going to try is only two hours of double coverage a day.”
Council Member Shawn Sullivan commented, “I think this is a really good idea and I’d like to move forward on this.”
Baumgart promised regular reporting on how the new arrangement is working.
In another policing issue, Baumgart reported that in 2019 to date there have been 74 gross misdemeanor crimes in the city of Braham. Investigator Kevin Stahl’s work has resulted in 33 convictions, with only six cases declined by the county attorney who did not support continuing; resulting in dismissal or decline to prosecute. Thirty cases are now at the county attorney level for review and charging.
City engineering services
In the second major consideration of the evening, the council voted to discontinue the services of the current engineering consulting firm BDM/MSA and enter into an agreement with Moore Engineering out of St. Cloud. The decision followed the presentation by Rich Slagle, Moore’s community and client development manager.
“We are a civil engineering municipal engineering specialties firm. We want to be part of your community,” Slagle said.
The firm has taken pictures of every street in Braham and referenced them on a map where those streets are. Furthermore the firm has graded the city streets where work is to be done.
Moore will develop a master plan and prioritize projects.
“We will not work on a street unless we know what is under that street,” Slagle said. The intent is to eliminate the redoing of streets because of water main issues shortly after the surface work was completed.
Slagle emphasized, “We are partners with you and not a vendor.”
Moore will also work with the city in securing funding for larger projects.
In other action the Council:
• Voted to codify city ordinance books, currently stored in six volumes dating back to the early 1900s. American Legal Publishing will examine these books, determine which material needs to be codified, properly classify all materials, provide digital and print copies, and eventually make the ordinances available on the city’s website.
• Approved a change order with Roof Tech for additional work on the fire hall.
• Approved the closure of City Hall for the entire day of Dec. 24. Employees will use vacation or personal time to cover the additional half day, supplementing city policy for the other half day.
• Voted to join the Regional Safety Group as of Jan. 1, 2020. As a result, safety manuals will be updated, training for safety issues will be tracked and the organization will advocate on the city’s behalf with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration if needed.
• Voted to join the MN Main Street network.
• Received information on a process to deal with ongoing issues of water quality in the city. As a result accountability procedures will be out in place to monitor and deal with complaints.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.