•Braham Area High School Student Council Report:
After being approached by the Braham Event Center to implement and lead the planning of youth events during the 2020 calender year, the council will be planning a variety of events kicking off with a movie night on March 20 from 6-9 p.m. The event will be geared toward students grade kindergarten through sixth grade. The event will also feature snack, a bouncy house and other small activities.
The council will take the lead on the Crayola Project, which includes collecting old, dried up markers of all kinds, and returning them to the Crayola company to be recycled.
Pennies for Patients efforts within the district will be directed to those battling blood cancer; collection efforts will begin in February.
• Luke Bendickson was named the Triple “A” subsection winner, “an award well deserved,” according to Braham Area High School principal Shawn Kuhnke. Bendickson will move on to compete at the region Triple “A” meeting.
• Seventh grader Ava Johnson won the annual Spelling Bee, for the second year in a row, held on Jan. 7.
• Thomas McKenzie won the annual Geography Bee.
• Auditions for the spring play, “Oliver Twist,” are well underway with performances set for March 14-16.
• The Supermileage team received unanimous approval to attend the Shell Eco-Marathon in Sonoma, California, from March 31 to April 6.
•The AG Science and Tech Department received unanimous approval to travel to Houston, Texas, to tour the Johnson Space Center and present the selected designs from April 15-17. The team will be presenting their design for a washing machine, a lunar brush and mouse feeder for the mouse habitats.
•The board also addressed the 2020-2021 school year’s late start of Sept. 8 due to the Labor Day holiday being on Sept. 7, as well as June 2 as the last day of the schedule.
