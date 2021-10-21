The Cambridge Police Department will soon have a new patrol officer pretty familiar with the area.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Oct. 18, the council approved a conditional offer of employment for Eric Baumgart to join the Cambridge Police Department as a patrol officer. Baumgart has signed the conditional offer of employment and will join the Cambridge Police Department with a starting wage of $36.08 per hour.
Baumgart has served as the Braham police chief since January 2018, although he was appointed by the Braham City Council as interim chief in September 2017. In total, Baumgart has spent 17 years with the Braham Police Department and has 21 total years in law enforcement experience. Baumgart is expected to start with the Cambridge Police Department on Oct. 26, or as soon as possible after that date pending clearance of all pre-employment screening.
“CPD has had open patrol officer positions within the department for some time,” Cambridge Police Chief Todd Schuster wrote in his staff memo. “A hiring process was held and Eric Baumgart was identified as a top candidate. ... Eric was recommended for hire by the background investigator, psychologist and passed the medical and drug screenings.”
Besides approving the condition offer letter for Baumgart, the council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Law Enforcement Labor Services regarding Baumgart.
Schuster explained due to Baumgart’s previous experience, the city wanted to offer incentives that were outside of the city’s authority according to the Law Enforcement Labor Services contract. In that contract it states, “the employer may grant new employees credit for past experience for pay purposes only.”
Schuster explained that as an added incentive for Baumgart to join the Cambridge Police Department and credit him for his previous experience, the Law Enforcement Labor Services contract has an additional 48 hours of both vacation time and sick time to Baumgart’s beginning balances.
“Because Eric’s past experience was a factor in giving him this incentive that is outside of pay, a memorandum of understanding was drafted and presented to Law Enforcement Labor Services for review and acceptance,” Schuster wrote in his staff memo. “It was presented to them and was signed by both the union and the city.”
Council Member Bob Shogren said Baumgart will be a great addition to the Cambridge Police Department.
“We’re blessed that Eric is coming to work with us,” Shogren said.
The council also approved a conditional offer for Peter Erickson to join the Cambridge Police Department as a patrol officer with a starting wage of $29.34 per hour. Schuster noted in his staff memo that Erickson also is coming to the Cambridge Police Department with previous law enforcement experience.
Play Inc. Arts air conditioning upgrade
City Administrator Evan Vogel explained that Play Inc. Arts leases a space at the Cambridge Public Library from the city. He said this past summer was uncomfortably hot for extended periods of time, and the air conditioning currently in the space was not adequate to solve the problem.
Vogel said it is the city’s responsibility according to the lease to resolve the concern. He said the city obtained a quote from an air conditioning company to add a new air conditioning system for the Play Inc. Arts space that would provide the organization control over the temperature in the unit.
He said the fund the council has set aside for repairs to the library currently has a balance of $100,000.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion to accept the quote from Air Conditioning Associates Inc. out of St. Paul to resolve the air conditioning problems at a cost of $9,957.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.