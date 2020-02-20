After applying for an Operation Round-Up grant in the amount of $8,133 through East Central Energy, the Braham City Council members were proud to announce they’d been awarded $2,000.
The grant will be used to add driver feedback signage for Highway 107. While not awarded the full amount of the grant request, the city will only be purchasing one of the two desired signs.
“We got the grant for $2,000. The cost of the driver feedback signs, the cheapest ones for two is $5,150, so we could do two and pay the difference, or we could do one and pay the difference, which would be $450 to $700, depending on how much they charge us for shipping,” City Administrator Angela Grafstrom explained to council during their Feb. 4 regular meeting.
The council unanimously approved purchasing one sign, which will be placed on Highway 107, as drivers enter town from Highway 65. The council’s intention is to place the first sign, and then determine if there’s value to purchasing another and placing it at the other end of town.
The driver feedback sign registers a vehicle’s speed as it approaches, and alerts drivers to their speed in hopes of slowing them down, according to Grafstrom.
In other business
• Braham Fire Department appointed officers for 2020: Jeff Jones, chief; Ross Benzen, assistant chief; Shawn Fisher, captain 1; Ryan Davis, captain 2; Eric Jones and Matt Hagfors, training officers.
• Approved an interim use permit for the Braham Area Chamber of Commerce to host weekly farmers markets beginning June 4. The farmers markets will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Freedom Park on Thursdays through Oct. 29.
Items for the market will be limited to fruit, vegetables, flowers and decorative plants, bedding plants, meat and dairy products, honey, baked goods, salsa, jams, preserves and similar products; all which shall be subject to and must comply with applicable local, state and federal health, safety and food rules and regulations, according to the permit.
• The council approved the Police Department purchasing of handguns for officers, with a cost of $3,036 to outfit the department’s five full-time officers. The funding for the purchase will come from administrative fine money, and allowing for the department to purchase the guns for the officers will provide consistency to models used by the officers.
• Braham City Hall hours will be adjusted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays from Memorial Day through Labor Day, effective in 2020, on a trial basis.
