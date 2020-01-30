Two special presentations added interest to the Jan. 7 Braham City Council meeting.
During the police report, Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel George presented a flag to Chief of Police Eric Baumgart in recognition of the department’s extra vigilance during his recent deployment.
In appreciation for the house checks, George presented the department with a special U.S. flag. The flag presented was actually used during combat support missions aboard an aircraft in the Middle East.
Water treatment
The second special report of the evening came from Tyson Hajicek, Minnesota regional manager for Moore Engineering, the firm which will now be handling water treatment for the city. He explained in depth the processes his firm would be using to address water deficiency issues that Braham has been dealing with for years. Some of this will involve relining pipes after a camera survey of the current pipes. He indicated there will be a need for a special council meeting sometime in February to address the findings of their investigation and recommendations to move forward.
Appointments and delegations
The council approved a number of appointments and delegations as the year begins: Jeremy Kunshier, acting mayor; Tish Carlson, Angela Grafstrom and Shawn Sullivan, check signers; Sue Hasser, custodian of petty cash; Carlson, cable commission; Carlson and Grafstrom, Joint Powers building officials; Marshall Lind, city planner; Shawn Sullivan, Planning Commission ex officio; Grafstrom, Isanti County EDA; Carlson, Isanti County Initiative on Collaboration, Leadership and Efficiency; Lind, Northern Technology Initiative; Carlson, weed inspector; Jeremy Kunshier and Bob Knowles, streets committee; Baumgart, emergency management director; Carlson, Firefighter’s Relief Association.
Additional appointments: Carlson, AWAIR Safety Management; Carlson and Vicky Ethen, Braham Park representatives; Carlson, Kunshier and Grafstrom, personnel committee and union negotiation; Carlson and Kunshier, budget committee; Grafstrom and Carlson, Management Discussion and Analysis Committee; Carlson, chamber representative; Lind, NLX High Speed Rail Representative; Lind, Isanti and Kanabec counties Water Management Task Force Representative, wellhead protection manager and water management plan task force representative; Knowles, Trunk Highway 65 Coalition.
Official delegations were named as follows: County News Review, official newspaper; Frandsen Bank and Trust, official city depository; Joel Jamnik, city attorney; Moore Engineering, city engineers; and David Drown Associates Inc., financial adviser.
Loren Nelson, Ethen, Seth Zeltinger, Becky Turnquist and Carlson were named to the EDA for six-year terms. Loren Davis, Stan Nelson, Gary Skarsten, Allen Taylor and Jay Mankie were appointed to three-year terms on the Planning Commission. Joni Mankie, Betty Keenan, Mike Davis, Carlson and Zeltinger were named to five-year terms on the Park Manor Board.
In other business, the council:
• Accepted the resignations of Liesel Hilton and Linda Ronzheimer as part-time employees of the city liquor store.
• Approved a gambling permit for the Braham Warriors Wrestling to conduct bingo and a raffle at the Braham Event Center on March 7.
• Moved the March Council meeting due to the presidential primary on the regular date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.