This past week was full of honors, victories and milestones for area athletes.
North Branch gymnast Paige Bauer had an outstanding performance in the vault at the Class A Section 7 meet hosted by Big Lake on Saturday, Feb. 15. Bauer won that event with a score of 9.55 to earn a berth in the MSHSL state gymnastics meet, which will be held at Roy Wilkins Arena in St. Paul on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Meanwhile Cambridge-Isanti’s Henry Abraham moved into second place on the Minnesota high school career 3-point shooting list, making 15 in two games to reach 500 3’s for his career.
And Braham’s Hannah Cornelius had a big scoring week, connecting for 30 points against Swanville and 29 versus Hinckley-Finlayson to surpass the 1,000-point plateau for her career.
Here is a look at area results from last week.
Boys basketball
Cambridge-Isanti won twice to maintain its hold on first place in the Mississippi 8 Conference, knocking off Monticello 67-49 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, before beating Princeton 100-89 on Valentine’s Day.
Abraham was the only player to reach double figures for the Bluejackets against the Magic, scoring 36 points. He finished with 43 points in the Princeton win, while Connor Braaten added 27 points and 14 rebounds.
North Branch dropped a pair of games last week, losing at home to St. Francis 71-65 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, before dropping an 82-46 decision to Becker three days later.
Carter Whitman and Trevor Johnson each scored 13 points against the Knights, while Andrew Thauwald added 10. Thauwald led the way against Becker with 15 points, while Gabe Huset added 10.
Braham had a tough week, losing three times – including two home games. The Bombers opened the week with a 62-58 loss at St. John’s Prep on Monday, Feb. 10, then lost a home contest to Isle by a 66-55 score the following evening.
On Valentine’s Day Braham suffered a 46-34 home loss to Hinckley-Finlayson, with Kevin Laman topping the team with 8 points.
Rush City moved its season’s record to 10-10 with a 76-34 road win at North Lakes Academy on Thursday, Feb. 13, followed by a 76-40 victory over Onamia the next day.
Cambridge Christian won its lone game last week, knocking off Valley Christian School 75-72 on Monday, Feb. 10, behind 25 points by Bryan Laska and 19 from Caleb Boettcher.
Gymnastics
North Branch finished fourth in the Class A Section 7 meet hosted by Big Lake, posting 135.5 points. The big news for the Vikings was Paige Bauer’s win in the vault thanks to a 9.55 score.
Other top efforts by North Branch in that meet were a 9.125 score by Dakota Esget in the floor exercise.
Girls basketball
Cambridge-Isanti opened last week with a 44-36 home win over Monticello on Tuesday, Feb. 11, before losing a pair of close games over the weekend. The Bluejackets suffered a 71-70 loss at Princeton on Friday, Feb. 14, before dropping a 70-63 decision to Champlin Park the next day.
Amme Sheforgen led C-I with 16 points in the win over the Magic, while Mikayla Aumer added 10. Sheforgen led four Bluejackets in double figures against Princeton with 20 points, followed by Jana Swanson with 14, Jackie Olander with 12 and Aumer with 10.
Swanson had a team-high 24 points against Champlin Park, with Sheforgen adding 16 and Aumer 12.
North Branch also had a tough week, losing three road games. The Vikings fell at Zimmerman by a 66-42 score on Monday, Feb. 10, then lost at St. Francis 48-43 the following night. NB ended the week with a 91-17 setback at Becker on Valentine’s Day.
Katherine Carlson led the Vikings with 12 points against Zimmerman, then added 13 points and nine rebounds at St. Francis. Megan Bunes also scored 13 points against St. Francis. Carlson had 12 points in the loss at Becker, the team ranked second in the state in Class 3A.
Braham began the week with a 67-58 loss at Swanville on Tuesday, Feb. 11, before beating Hinckley-Finlayson 69-54 two days later.
“Hinckley-Finlayson was a nice bounce-back for us,” Braham coach Zach Loy said. “We trailed 37-36 at halftime before really locking down defensively and coming alive in our full-court press.”
Cornelius led the Bombers with 24 points in the loss at Swanville, then had 30 points and seven steals against the Jaguars. Eighth grader Nickole Duvernay nearly had a triple-double against Hinckley-Finlayson, finishing with 9 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Rush City claimed a pair of victories, beating Ogilvie 62-51 on Monday, Feb. 10, before topping Onamia 62-48 on Friday, Feb. 14.
Alexis Ertz topped the Tigers with 26 points against Ogilvie, while Kayla Diedrich added 11 in that win.
Cambridge Christian also won twice last week, knocking off Valley Christian 55-25 on Monday, Feb. 10, before bouncing St. John’s Prep 53-37 the next day.
Senior Eva Boyum led the Warriors with 8 points against Valley Christian. Seniors Emma Pankan and Abigail Nyquist scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, in the win over St. John’s Prep.
“The St. John’s Prep victory was a good one for us because we lost to them earlier this year,” Cambridge Christian coach Brian Bergman said.
Boys hockey
North Branch bounced back from a 7-2 loss at Breck on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to close the regular season with a 4-3 overtime victory at Mound Westonka on Valentine’s Day.
Matt Dekanick and Cody Croal scored the Vikings’ goals against Breck, while Jake Turek finished with 35 saves. Croal’s goal at 7:11 of the overtime proved to be the difference against Mound Westonka, with Tucker Sachs notching a hat trick in regulation.
Cambridge-Isanti closed the home portion of the regular season with a 5-2 victory over Becker/Big Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 11, then finished the regular season with a 3-1 loss at Somerset two days later.
Scoring goals for the Bluejackets in the win over Becker/Big Lake were Easton Parnell, Gaven Ziebarth, Nathaniel Bauer, Noah Peterson and Jacob Ziebarth, with Meghan Gibb stopping 42 shots to earn the victory.
Treyton Green scored the C-I goal against Somerset, while Gibb made 17 saves and allowed just two goals, with Somerset adding an empty-net goal late.
Pine City Area lost at Duluth Denfeld 5-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, before closing the regular season by thumping Proctor 10-1 on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Gabe Westrbrook’s power-play goal three minutes into the third period allowed the Dragons to avoid the shutout in Duluth, while Alex Laven finished with 33 saves.
George Miller and Parker Sell led the offense in Thursday’s win with two goals and two assists, while Westbrook added two goals and one assist. Dusty Bergstrom, Seth Linnell, Aiden Welch and Howie Hodena also had goals for Pine City Area, while Laven had 18 saves in the victory.
Wrestling
Cambridge-Isanti suffered a 39-29 defeat to Blaine in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A Section 7 team tournament hosted by Anoka on Friday, Feb. 14. Jimmy Brown (160 pounds), Eli Greenberg (182) and Easton Johnson (220) each had pins for the Bluejackets in the loss, while Leo Edblad earned a technical fall at 106.
North Branch dropped a 54-30 decision to St. Croix Lutheran in the Class 2A Section 4 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Vikings’ points came on four pins in four straight matches by Josh Logan (132), Brandt Bombard (138), Ashton LaBelle (145) and Austin Sonnek (152), as well as a forfeit claimed by Jackson Marcussen at 285.
Rush City-Braham lost 51-24 to Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena in the quarterfinals of Class A Section 7 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. Caleb Johnson opened the match with a pin at 106, while Daniel Mielke (160) and Austin Sterling (285) also posted pins for the Tigers.
