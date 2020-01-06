The Freezer Burn Fatbike Race 2020 will mark the event’s fifth year in Isanti County, with the first race taking place in 2016 and hosted by the Cambridge Family Dental and the KC Bohn Family.
The Jan. 11 event will again be hosted at Springvale County Park, which was chosen in the beginning as the best location for such a ride. The first race will start at 9 a.m.
“Springvale Park was chosen for the race course due to its topography, hilly terrain, offering bikers a unique experience through woods, prairie, and wetlands,” Isanti County Parks Director Barry Wendorf said. “The park is large enough at 211 acres to have a wide range of trails totaling 5 miles in length. A heated area in our Maintenance Shop for registration and adequate parking also are benefits at Springvale Park.”
“The course track is approximately 5 miles long on packed and groomed trails throughout the park along with a section on Johnny’s Lake,” Wendorf added.
“The race has three distances: 6 miles, 12 miles, 18 miles,” said Adam Curtis, event coordinator. “The route the race takes changes from year to year. The snow and the ice on the lake are the biggest factors that determine the route that is taken. This year is no different. The final route will be groomed as close to the day of the race to ensure the best conditions of the trails.”
The ride not only brings the community out to enjoy the park, but also provides awareness and funding, according to Wendorf.
“The benefit of having the race is definitely awareness of the trails to bike riders. We have also received a donation from the proceeds on average of $1,500 per year that goes directly towards bike trail development at Springvale,” Wendorf said.
The ride began with a focus on bringing the community out to the park system and providing future funding for expansion.
“The race began as a way to highlight the fun winter biking opportunities Isanti County has to offer. We saw a need to support Isanti County Parks and the race was an excellent way to do this,” Curtis said. “We have raised closed to $5,000 for Isanti Parks so far. With the money we have raised, Isanti Parks have created more trails at the Springvale Park.”
“We have our biggest sponsor group this year and they have supported us with their generous donations,” Curtis added.
With future funding from the ride, additional improvements will continue to be made to the park.
“Due to the popularity of bike trails at Springvale County Park and support from the Cambridge Cycling Club, the existing 2 miles of single track mountain bike trails will be expanding to 7 miles in 2020. Once completed, this will provide a unique bike trail experience for local riders,” Wendorf said.
“The race is a getting more and more popular. The feedback we get from the racers as to why they keep coming back is simple: The trails are some of the best in the Twin Cities. Last year we were the only race to have snow. The grooming of the trails and their design is a credit to the effort of Barry Wendorf. The racers also love the convenience of the race, its proximity to the Twin Cities and how the race can be won and done and still get home by lunchtime,” Curtis said.
The race and supporting the parks wouldn’t be possible without the riders or sponsors of the event that support the cause annually, according to Curtis.
“We think it is important to give a shoutout to our sponsors. Cambridge Family Dental and Cambridge Allina Foundation have been our signature sponsors for the last three years. Frandsen Bank and Trust, RIC properties, BJ Baas construction, Newton Financial, Dick Reichle from Advanced Telemetry, and Cub Foods have all donated significant monies and supplies to make sure the Freezer Burn race stays strong,” Curtis said.
Springvale Park is located just west of Cambridge at 3361 Highway 95 NW, Cambridge.
For more information on the ride, follow the Facebook event page at https://bit.ly/37fR80f.
