With all precincts reporting, Incumbent Ann Neu Brindley (R) has soundly defeated DFL challenger Katie Malchow for House District 28B. Brindley, who was elected in February 2017 in a special election, garnered 62.11% of the vote, or 12,260 votes. Malchow took home 7,471 votes, or 37.85%. There was a total of nine votes for write-in candidates, representing one half of 1% of total votes cast.
Update: 12:12 a.m.
With 14 of 17 precincts reporting, Incumbent Ann Neu Brindley (R) leads DFL challenger Katie Malchow for House District 28B. Brindley leads with 62.44% of the vote, or 8,478 votes. Malchow has 5,093 votes, or 37.51%. There has been six votes for write-in candidates.
Update: 11:41 p.m.
With 11 of 17 precincts reporting, Incumbent Ann Neu Brindley (R) leads DFL challenger Katie Malchow for House District 28B. Brindley leads with 62.58% of the vote, or 5,961 votes. Malchow has 3,559 votes, or 37.36%. There has been five votes for write-in candidates.
Update: 11:10 p.m.
With 7 of 17 precincts reporting, Incumbent Ann Neu Brindley (R) leads DFL challenger Katie Malchow for House District 28B. Brindley leads with 64.91% of the vote, or 3,642 votes. Malchow has 1,966 votes, or 35.04%. There has been three write-in vote.
Update: 10:40 p.m.
With two of 17 precincts reporting, Incumbent Ann Neu Brindley (R) leads DFL challenger Katie Malchow for House District 28B. Brindley leads with 66.29% of the vote, or 818 votes. Malchow has 415 votes, or 33.63%. There has been one write-in vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.