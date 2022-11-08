Neu-Brindley.jpeg
Update: 1:30 a.m.
With all precincts reporting, Incumbent Ann Neu Brindley (R) has soundly defeated DFL challenger Katie Malchow for House District 28B. Brindley, who was elected in February 2017 in a special election,  garnered 62.11% of the vote, or 12,260 votes. Malchow took home 7,471 votes, or 37.85%. There was a total of nine votes for write-in candidates, representing one half of 1% of total votes cast.
 
Update: 12:12 a.m.
With 14 of 17 precincts reporting, Incumbent Ann Neu Brindley (R) leads DFL challenger Katie Malchow for House District 28B. Brindley leads with 62.44% of the vote, or 8,478 votes. Malchow has 5,093 votes, or 37.51%. There has been six votes for write-in candidates.
 
Update: 11:41 p.m.
With 11 of 17 precincts reporting, Incumbent Ann Neu Brindley (R) leads DFL challenger Katie Malchow for House District 28B. Brindley leads with 62.58% of the vote, or 5,961 votes. Malchow has 3,559 votes, or 37.36%. There has been five votes for write-in candidates.
 
Update: 11:10 p.m.
With 7 of 17 precincts reporting, Incumbent Ann Neu Brindley (R) leads DFL challenger Katie Malchow for House District 28B. Brindley leads with 64.91% of the vote, or 3,642 votes. Malchow has 1,966 votes, or 35.04%. There has been three write-in vote.
 
Update: 10:40 p.m.
With two of 17 precincts reporting, Incumbent Ann Neu Brindley (R) leads DFL challenger Katie Malchow for House District 28B.  Brindley leads with 66.29% of the vote, or 818 votes. Malchow has 415 votes, or 33.63%. There has been one write-in vote.
 
*No photo was provided for Katie Malchow

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments