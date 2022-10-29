A WORD ABOUT LEADERSHIP
Dear Editor:
Through our local sheriff’s race, we’ve heard the phrase “proven leadership” as a virtue and strength in a candidate, and I don’t disagree; but as a former sergeant with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, I’d like to explain the difference between leadership and management.
Management is simple. From a management perspective, the sheriff has two main duties: there is a set of policies and procedures to operate by and a budget set by the county board to operate within. Managing is the process of dealing with or controlling things or people. Anyone can be taught how to manage.
Leadership, on the other hand, is an ability a person either has or doesn’t have. When leadership must be taught, it isn’t genuine. Wayne Seiberlich is a leader. Management can be incorporated into leadership, but a true leader inspires and teaches. A true leader leads by example and recognizes and promotes the achievements of those around him. Genuine leaders do not seek publicity.
Wayne Seiberlich shows these traits and has done so throughout his entire career. It is why he was a Field Training Officer early in his career and a role model for officers learning the job. It is why interns with the department were paired with Wayne. It is why retired Sheriff Russ Monson openly supported him in his letter to the editor, and it is why we sergeants are also supporting him.
Wayne has repeatedly said that a good leader must do two things, you must first discover yourself and know what you stand for. Secondly and equally important, a leader must next forget himself. He said a leader who can’t forget one’s self will lose themselves to the popularity of being sheriff and thus lose sight of the purpose of being sheriff.
This is real leadership. This is someone who’s not running for sheriff for himself, but for what he can do for us in that position. We encourage the citizens of Isanti County to research your candidates for sheriff. Learn what they have accomplished and how it was done. Examine their service records and see who has received accommodations and awards which reflect their efforts. Then ask yourself what “proven leadership” really means.
James Johnson
Isanti
RURAL COMMISSIONERS FAVORED
Dear Editor:
Do you live in a township or a city? Zoning and land use decisions for a township are made by our county commissioners, along with many other rules which affect us.
Chisago County could end up with five commissioners who all live in cities rather than townships. Does a commissioner who lives within city limits understand the value of farms and being able to do what you want with your land?
District 2 and District 5 are rural districts and represent townships — District 2 consists of Amador, Chisago Lakes, Shafer and Franconia townships, while District 5 covers Nessel, Rusheba, Fish Lake and Sunrise townships.
Decisions made regarding township land must be made by commissioners who live in townships and understand their issues.
I have been a Township Supervisor for many years and have appreciated that our Commissioner, Rick Greene, is a farmer and understands what township residents care about. Sunrise Township is now in District 5, and Cindy Erickson will do a great job as our new commissioner. She lives in a township and understands our issues. She has attended townboard meetings and know what the pertinent concerns are.
Think about where you live, the township you live in, and who will vote with your best interests in mind.
Jeske Noordergraaf
North Branch
DOG LOVER FANCIES MORRIS
Dear Editor:
Last year, I was faced with a difficult challenge with a zoning issue to establish a senior dog sanctuary. All attempts on my own were met with failure. Feeling defeated but determined, I contacted Commissioner Morris and shared my goal and mission to rescue senior dogs.
She was immediately onboard. She helped me understand the process and was an advocate every step of the way! With her guidance, we were able to navigate the system and successfully gain approval for my elderly dog rescue, which is called Old Barkers Farm Senior Dog Sanctuary. Commissioner Morris cares about her constituents.
Dog lovers unite and join me in re-electing Commissioner Morris for Isanti County District 5!
Charlean Albright
Isanti
FACTS IMPORTANT IN ELECTIONS
Dear Editor:
Taxes are confusing, but if you are going to run for public office you should be accurate in publishing numbers and facts. Personal Property Tax as referred to in an advertisement by District 5 County Commissioner candidate Kristi LaRowe is NOT your Real Estate Property Tax. Personal Property is a definition for a classification of taxes referring to items that are objects on your property; a mobile home is a good example.
The new candidate has been using poorly vetted information for her campaign. In the Star Voter guide she spoke of lowering the Mill Rate, we DO NOT use Mill Rate in Minnesota. In the same voter guide she said, “For about 2 years now, we have had a surplus in the state budget. ... It is very evident we are paying too much in taxes.” The state income tax is NOT in the County Commissioners realm of control and the State Auditor ranks Isanti County 19th lowest for taxes among all 87 Minnesota counties.
The inconsistency of her numbers is troubling. She has used three different numbers (12% in a Banner Ad on the front page of the County News Review of Oct. 20, in which she says 12 highest in “personal property” tax; the 16% came up in the Isanti County Election Guide of Sept. 22; the 18% was in an article about the Cambridge Candidate Forum Sept. 27) to say personal property taxes are high. Which is it: 12, 16, or 18? Unfortunately, we don’t know the source to check. When we write our checks to the county for Real Estate Property Tax, we are paying School District Taxes, City or Township taxes, and County taxes. Only the County portion is under the control of the County Commissioners.
We believe giving correct information is paramount. As a candidate, if you are going to put something in print, please make sure it is accurate and well sourced.
Steve & Lee Kingsbury,
Nancy Conger
Oxford Township
