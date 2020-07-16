There were plenty of new faces at the North Branch Area School Board meeting held Thursday, July 9.
That was not obvious at the start of the meeting, which was held at the North Branch Middle School library. The first assembly of the board since the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of schools in mid-March featured masks worn by every attendee.
But the newcomers were introduced quickly, starting with a swearing-in ceremony for new board member Tanya Giese. She will fill the opening created by the departure of Darryl Goebel, who resigned in April when he announced his family was moving out of the district.
After Giese was sworn in by Board Chair Kirby Ekstrom and the meeting’s agenda was approved, the board welcomed another newcomer: the newly appointed superintendent, Sara Paul. She comes to the North Branch from the White Bear Lake Area School District, where she was the assistant superintendent.
“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to serve as superintendent of North Branch schools, and it is great to be a resident of the community,” said Paul, who noted that she already has moved to North Branch. “That has given me opportunities to form relationships here. It makes me proud to work alongside the people who work in this school system.”
Paul said she realized one of her most important immediate tasks is working with the staff on forming plans for the fall.
“We’re waiting on some guidance from the department of education and the governor that is going to come out at the end of July – July 27,” she said. “We’re figuring out, based on three scenarios, the way to bring about the best learning situation for our students this fall.”
The three scenarios being discussed are a return to full classes in schools, a continuation of distance learning, or the use of a hybrid model that includes smaller class sizes and staggered return of students to school.
“We realize there are families that want their kids in school and that want to see what that will look like,” Paul said. “We’re spending our days really digging in to what that would look like for our students. But the reality is that the governor also has asked us to consider the scenario of distance learning, so we need to take the work that we did in the spring and strengthen it.
“We can’t move forward until the governor and the Minnesota Department of Education releases that guidance.”
Paul then introduced two North Branch students, Abigail Schulte and Dylan Beaver, who played a role in one of the new superintendent’s first hires. Earlier this year Schulte and Beaver led virtual tours of the campus with candidates interviewed to fill the role of activities director, a job that was awarded to Andrea Schmidt.
Schmidt, who has most recently worked in athletic administration at St. Paul Academy and The Blake School, will replace Matt Lattimore, who will serve as assistant principal at the middle school this year.
“What was awesome for me was to sit at a computer screen and feel the pride that these students have for their school,” Schmidt said. “I really want to work for these students and this community. We don’t know what the fall is going to look like in terms of activities, but we’re going to pursue the best possible solution for these students.”
The board also established the dates for filing affidavits of candidacy for school board openings. The filing period begins on Tuesday, July 28 and closes Tuesday, Aug. 11. The term of board vice-chair Tim MacMillan as well as directors Heather Osagiede and Giese are up for election this November.
Individuals interested for running for a school board position should contact Arle Chambers at 651-674-1011 or by email at achambers@isd138.org to arrange an appointment to meet at the district office and complete affidavits.
Budget matters addressed
The school board reviewed the long-term facilities maintenance program presented by Todd Tetzlaff, the district’s director of Business Services.
“The plan must be approved by the board and submitted to the state Department of Education by the end of July in order for us to be eligible to access funding through the levy certification process,” Tetzlaff said during his presentation, which focused on revenue and expenditure projects over the next 10 years.
The board unanimously approved the maintenance program, and it also took several steps to set budget parameters for the coming school year. It approved the bid by Terry’s Disposal for garbage disposal as well as the gasoline and diesel bid submitted by Petroleum Traders Corp to provide those services for the coming school year.
