I do not remember the first time I walked into the conference room at the County News Review. But I will never forget what I saw there.

The conference room is in the back of our offices, with a large table surrounded by a number of chairs. But that is not what I found memorable: What struck me were the four walls of that room, and more specifically the rows of plaques that fill those walls.

I joined the CNR staff in February 2019, a short time after former sports reporter Greg Hunt had left. And as I looked at those walls, I quickly realized how big the shoes I was going to fill really were, because there were a number of plaques on that wall honoring Hunt for his stories and photos.

Three years later, I find myself stepping into the role of managing editor at the County News Review, and all it took was one trip back to that conference room to remind me that I was again facing a challenge. The walls of the conference room also have numerous plaques honoring former Managing Editor Rachel Kytonen for her work as a reporter, a columnist and a feature writer, not to mention the awards for excellence the paper earned during Kytonen’s previous 12 years as its leader.

Looking back, Kytonen’s awards are no surprise. “The Boss,” as I called her, was a wonderful leader who provided guidance and direction when I needed it, yet also allowed me to create stories that I hope you readers have enjoyed.

So set aside the fact that there is a history of excellence at this newspaper that I hope readers from Chisago and Isanti counties appreciate. If it was not enough that my task in replacing Kytonen’s skills as a journalist will be challenged, the challenge to lead as effectively as Rachel did makes me more than a little nervous.

And all I have to do is make sure the County News Review continues to be that source of information and entertainment that you have come to expect – and that other journalists have recognized and honored.

No pressure, right?

Yes, my stomach is still churning a little bit as I sit in Rachel’s chair and help produce the paper you have in your hands – or perhaps have accessed on your computer. In either case, thanks for your support of this paper in the past.

All I ask is your patience as I get started at the County News Review. Our hope is to continue to provide the news and information you have come to expect and present it in a way that you will enjoy.

And maybe we’ll earn another plaque or two to hang on the conference room walls along the way.

