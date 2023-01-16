nailedit vday Clipart.jpg

Join your local East Central Regional Library location for Nailed It! Valentine’s Day, a creative family contest where you’ll compete to replicate a holiday treat with hilarious and tasty results.

Each kit will provide instructions, dry ingredients, and a deadline for you and your family or friends to complete the challenge. Once your challenge is complete, please share your results on the library’s social media platforms, such as Facebook or Instagram, so we can admire your creations.

