A new business will soon be opening in the former Family Pathways Thrift Store building at 16 Main St. W. in Isanti.
During the Isanti City Council meeting July 7, the council approved a conditional use permit for commercial recreation in the B-1, Central Business Zoning District, to allow for the opening of My Jungle Gym.
According to a letter written by the applicant and owner, Scott Boecker, My Jungle Gym will be an indoor playground and fitness facility for kids.
“Our indoor playground facility offers a safe, clean, jungle of fun space to celebrate your child’s birthday or achieve their fitness goals,” Boecker wrote. “I believe that adults play a critical role in a child’s life and with that understanding I believe our indoor playground will create an environment that invites both child and parent to spend quality time together.”
The play area will offer playground structures, inflatables, a climbing wall, an obstacle course, a toddler area and more. The playground will have open play, birthday parties and kid’s fitness classes. Birthday parties and fitness classes will be limited to 10 to 15 kids with birthday parties held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Parents and guardians will be required to supervise their children to ensure their safety.
Open play will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Fitness classes will be held from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
“I choose the city of Isanti because there is not a lot of places for kids to go play indoors or celebrate their birthdays,” Boecker wrote. “Having a businesses like this in Isanti would bring in families from other surrounding communities to see what Isanti has to offer.”
In other action the council:
• Postponed the public hearing regarding the nuisance abatement for the property located at 105 Railroad Ave. In the spring of 2019, the exterior wall collapsed, and in August 2019, the roof sustained some damage as well, and the issues have yet to be resolved. Following a discussion, the council agreed to give the owners of the building until Aug. 5 to come into compliance.
• Approved a special event permit for the 2020 Summer Spectacular Car Show to be held from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, on Main Street in downtown Isanti. The estimated number of people to be in attendance is around 300 to 400. Parking for the event will be at the public lot north of Main Street at City Hall and along city streets where parking is allowed. The event will include a car show with crafters and vendors; a muffler rap contest; pie eating contest; and 50-50 raffle.
