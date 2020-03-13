The effects of the Covid-19 virus can now be felt by high school athletes around the state of Minnesota.
The Minnesota State High School League canceled the state’s boys and girls basketball tournaments on the morning of Friday, March 13. The Girls Basketball State Tournament had reached the championship stage in Class 4A and 3A as well as in the consolation bracket, while semifinal games in the two lower classes were scheduled for Friday night.
On the boys side, several Section Championships scheduled for Friday night were immediately canceled, as was the state tournament that was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 18 at the Target Center.
The cancellation directed affected the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team, which had earned a return trip to the Class 4A State Tournament with a win over Duluth East in the Section 7 championship game on Thursday, March 12.
The Friday morning announcement by the state high school association also said the Section Speech Tournament events scheduled for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely.
Friday afternoon the MSHSL announced a delay the start of the game schedules for spring sports around the state until Monday, April 6. Spring high school sports teams around Minnesota can holds practices and tryouts only; events such as scrimmages, competitions, or training sessions with programs from other schools are prohibited until April 6.
The MSHSL said “school administration at their discretion may place more restrictive limitations on practice and participation.”
The state governing board specifically stated that cooperatively sponsored programs may continue to practice. It also ruled that out-of-state training trips were acceptable, with school and MSHSL permission, but those out-of-state trips could not include games or scrimmages.
The MSHSL ruling also stated that Visual Arts, Music and Speech events involving other schools are not allowed.
