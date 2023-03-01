But you cannot fault the effort Mother Nature put into covering Chisago and Isanti counties with snow last week.
Jeremy Grams, the lead forecaster for the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, has helped measure and record weather events in North Branch for ages. And according to his numbers, last week’s snowfall was among the largest on record.
“I have 14.6 [inches of snow] measured over the five-day stretch of Feb. 20-24,” Grams said. “Since there was measurable snow across all five days, it counts as a storm total snowfall.
“That total is the greatest on record for February – the old record was 13.7 inches over a three-day period from the Feb. 27-29, 1948. It is the 15th-greatest storm total snowfall since records began in 1930.”
North Branch was far from alone in getting buried in snow. According to Grams, other measures include:
— 16.1 inches in south Cambridge (Edgewood vicinity).
— 16.1 inches in Braham.
— 12.3 inches in Stacy.
— 11.6 inches along Goose Lake near Rush Point.
— 10.9 inches near Rush City (northeast side).
“In summary, 11-16 inches of snow fell from Feb. 20-24 across much of Isanti and Chisago counties, with the heaviest totals along the Highway 65 and 95 corridors from Braham to Isanti and Cambridge to North Branch,” Grams said.
Click on the photos above to see more photos from last week’s snow. Thanks to everyone who contributed photos!
