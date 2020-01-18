Press release provided by the Chisago County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office
In 2016 legislation was passed establishing a Presidential Nominating Primary in Minnesota. The Presidential Nominating Primary will be held on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020. There hasn’t been a Presidential Primary in Minnesota since 1992.
Here are some things you will need to know about the Presidential Nominating Primary:
• There are four major political parties that are eligible to participate: Democratic-Farmer-Labor, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis, Legal Marijuana Now and Republican.
• Only two of the major political parties have elected to participate: Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican.
• Each participating party will have its own ballot with only the candidates from that party listed.
• Each major party chair will submit a list of candidates for their party and will decide if there will be a write-in space on their party’s ballot.
• You will be required to request only one party’s ballot when you vote, whether by absentee or in-person at the polling place. If you refuse to select a party, you will not be able to vote in the Presidential Nominating Primary.
• Your ballot will only list nominees for President for the party you requested.
• Your choice of party ballot will be recorded and is private data. However, a record of which party’s ballot you selected will be made available to the major political parties. How you voted on the ballot is secret.
• The Presidential Nominating Primary results will determine Minnesota’s delegates for each major party.
Absentee voting for the Presidential Nominating Primary will begin on Jan. 17, 2020. You can absentee vote in-person at the Chisago County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office or via mail. To obtain an Absentee Ballot Application contact the Chisago County Auditor-Treasurers Office at elections@chisagocounty.us or apply online at the Secretary of State’s website, www.mnvotes.org.
On Election Day you can vote in-person at your local polling place. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your polling place or view a sample ballot visit www.mnvotes.org.
Precinct Caucuses
Precinct caucuses and local and state nominating conventions will still take place for other party business. These meetings are run by the state political parties. 2020 Precinct Caucuses will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. Locations of the caucuses can be found at www.mnvotes.org.
Other Important 2020 Election Dates
• State Primary Election – Aug. 11, 2020
• General Election – Nov. 3, 2020
For more information on elections you can contact the Chisago County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at 651-213-8500 or email elections@chisagocounty.us., or contact the Minnesota Secretary of State at 1-877-600-VOTE or visit www.mnvotes.org.
