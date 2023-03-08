The Minnesota Beef Council and the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association will host the year-long Top of the Class program to train individuals to become advocates for the beef industry.
Applications for the program are now open through Monday, April 3. Those selected to participate will be equipped with training to enhance their communication skills to be sources of information for media outlets, journalists, and consumers looking for more information about beef.
These leaders will use their voices to extend the reach and impact of the Minnesota Beef Council and Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association. Participants will be extensively trained in media interviews, culinary demonstrations, impactful presentations, social media, and other timely topics.
Participants will complete a series of three different educational sessions. Dates are as follows:
In-state seminars:
Session I – June 14 & 15 in St. Paul.
Session II – October 25 & 26 in St. Paul.
Out-of-state seminar:
Session III – January 10–12, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
The Minnesota Beef Council is a producer-led, non-profit organization funded by the Beef Checkoff. Through the Minnesota Beef Council, participants will learn how to educate about the state’s beef industry with sessions that focus on sharing stories, understanding the nutritional value of beef, and working with different media.
The Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association (MNSCA) gives a legislative voice to Minnesota beef producers on a local, regional, and national level. The association works closely with many industry partners to maintain a positive business climate for cattlemen. MNSCA will guide participants in discussing key topics impacting the state’s cattle industry.
After completing a year of training, Top of the Class graduates will join an esteemed group of alumni and may be called upon to assist the Minnesota Beef Council and/or MNSCA. Such duties may include responding to media requests, identifying local media contacts, being a voice to consumers and educators, ensuring the voice of the cattle industry is heard, or providing aid for any other needs that may arise.
