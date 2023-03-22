Join the Cambridge Public Library for a special event with Minnesota author Julie Klassen on Thursday, April 6, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
She will talk about her latest novel, The Sisters of Sea View. Refreshments will be provided by the Cambridge Friends of the Library.
Arrive early, at 6 p.m., to learn more about the Friends organization, as their annual meeting precedes the author visit. The meeting is open to anyone interested in attending.
Julie Klassen loves all things Jane: that is, Jane Eyre and Jane Austen. Her books have sold over a million copies, and she is a three-time recipient of the Christy Award for Historical Romance.
The Secret of Pembrooke Park was honored with the Minnesota Book Award for Genre Fiction. Klassen has also won the Midwest Book Award and Christian Retailing’s Best Award, and she was a finalist in the RITA and Carol Awards.
A graduate of the University of Illinois, Klassen worked in publishing for 16 years and now writes full time. She and her husband have two sons and live in St. Paul.
This program is funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund by the East Central Regional Library and co-sponsored by Cambridge Friends of the Library. The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.