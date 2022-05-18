Grasston Royal Neighbors Chapter 5146 delivered May baskets to Elmhurst Commons in Cambridge on Saturday, April 30.

Royal Neighbor members decorated 40 baskets with butterflies and flowers, then filled them with a variety of candies, topped with a mandarin orange and colorful bow on handle.

Thirty six were delivered to Elmhurst – staff members gave them to the residents on May 1 – while the others will be given for other senior citizens.

