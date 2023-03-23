With the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament upon us, if you are a fan of college basketball, this is usually the best time of the year to indulge in the atmosphere of the bracket, where anything can happen.
Now, I love March Madness with my whole being. But recently, that relationship has seen me drifting away.
In the past I would be able to spit out resumes of those teams that are going dancing, having a great feel (in my humble opinion) of who had the best chance to advance far and who would fall short of their seeding and be upset. This in no longer the case.
I know cream of the crop, where teams like top-seeded Kansas, Houston, Alabama and Purdue are all vying to make a Final Four. But my knowledge of those fringe clubs or those programs from smaller conferences is severely lacking.
The culprit for that lack of effort is one I hold dearly, but has been missing from the field for the past handful of years.
None other than the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team has me feeling less connected than ever to March Madness, more so turning it into sadness.
Needless to say the Gophers, after struggling to a 9-22 record and a second consecutive finish in the basement of the Big Ten in their second year under coach Ben Johnson, will not be a part of the field. With the finish on the outside looking in, Minnesota’s last tournament appearance will have come in 2019, ending with a second-round loss to Michigan State.
Without my go-to team to root for in the mix, I find college basketball less interesting to watch, at points. Keeping up with “Bracketology” or the resumes of teams that are trying to make an at-large bid is not as appealing when your favorite team is nowhere even remotely close to going dancing.
And while the positive thoughts of “maybe next year, the Gophers will bounce back and at least keep things interesting into March and not be a bottom-dwelling Big Ten team,” still dance in my head, there’s more likelihood of another 16-seed upsetting a top seed.
Minnesota’s program remains in flux. With top players like Jamison Battle, and Ta’lon Cooper, two starters and the team’s second- and third-leading scorers, set to move on, youth will still reign for the Gophers.
While freshman standouts such as Pharrel Payne, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Braeden Carrington will be back, along with leading-scorer in Dawson Garcia, there still remains some big holes to fill for Minnesota.
Dennis Evans III, a highly rated player who had committed to possibly fill one of those open spots, recently asked for release from his letter-of-intent, putting further doubt into the thought that the recruiting class can be plugged into those open spots. Cameron Christie, a four-star guard out of Illinois, is the only recruit currently signed to play for Minnesota next season.
Now I would love to eat my words and see the Gophers bounce back with a strong season and become a threat to go dancing in 2024. But even if I am a homer, I am at least logical.
As a Gopher fan, I should be used to the constant inconsistencies from Minnesota. The Gophers have not made back-to-back tournaments since 2009 and 2010 and have only gone dancing three times in the past 10 years.
And while it’s still early in the Johnson era, the program doesn’t seem poised to shake those struggles of consistency anytime soon — unless it’s consistently finishing last in the Big Ten.
When March Madness began last week — and continues this week — I will absolutely still watch and enjoy the craziness that ensues. However, without the Gophers being in the tournament, that enjoyment is a fraction of what it could be.
Michael Pappas is the sports editor of the County News Review.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.