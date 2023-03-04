The showdown between the Cambridge-Isanti and Little Falls boys hockey teams on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Section 5A semifinal was a well-played game to the end, said Bluejackets coach Jarad Ziebarth.
“It was a great section game, and it easily could have went either way,” he said.
Unfortunately for Cambridge-Isanti, the decision went in the way of the Flyers, as Little Falls pulled out the 3-2 victory in the game held at Exchange Arena.
When it came down to it, Little Falls made the most of its opportunities in the victory.
“Good teams will capitalize on mistakes you make, and that was what Little Falls did,” Ziebarth said. “Some of our top guys had some awesome looks, and 90% of the time, they put a goal in the back of the net. We had those chances and didn’t capitalize on them.”
The Flyers showed early they came ready to play, netting the game’s first goal 93 seconds into the contest. Cambridge-Isanti kept Little Falls in check before senior Seth Terhell knotted the game at 1-1 midway through the opening period.
Tied at 1-1, the game appeared poised to head to the first intermission at that margin before a penalty set up Little Falls. Using the man advantage, the Flyers fired a shot past Bluejackets goalie Jaxon Sibell to seize the one-goal lead, heading to the break.
Back for the second period, goals were hard to come by for each team as the clock marched toward the third and final frame with the Flyers’ lead remaining intact. Terhell took matters into his own hands, again lighting the lamp to erase the deficit and send the teams to the final period back at square one.
Little Falls pushed back ahead with 11:01 to go in the contest, forcing the pressure back on the Bluejackets to answer. Seeking that tying score, Cambridge-Isanti couldn’t find the back of the net.
Desperate to extend the season, the Bluejackets pulled Sibell for the extra attacker, but still came up empty-handed in the season-ending loss.
Will O’Donovan and Seth Splittstoser finished with assists in the game while Sibell saved 27 shots in the losing effort.
Cambridge-Isanti’s season ended at 17-10. The Bluejackets will say goodbye to 10 seniors in Jason Hosch, Wyatt Nutt, Ethan Boughton, Gordy Lawson, Travis Rasche, Kaden Schibilla, Finn Overby, Mason Lundberg, Nate Hanson and Luke Pierson.
“I appreciate their dedication to Bluejackets hockey and their commitment to the team,” Ziebarth said.
Little Falls moved on to the Section 5A final, facing St. Cloud Cathedral on Wednesday, March 1, at Elk River.
Bluejackets boys swimming
Into the two-day Section 7AA boys swim and diving championship meet at Coon Rapids, which was held on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, Cambridge-Isanti swam to an eighth-place finish.
With the conclusion of the section meet, the Bluejackets’ season came to an end, as no Cambridge-Isanti swimmer advanced to the state meet.
Grabbing the highest finish in the pool for Cambridge-Isanti was junior Christopher Williams, who splashed his way to eighth place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.81.
The Bluejackets’ 200 freestyle relay also came in eighth, with Williams, Michael Sauze, John Humphrey and Joseph Larkin completing the event in 1:42.35.
Bluejackets boys basketball
Reaching the century mark, the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team blew past Monticello, 100-68, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at home.
The Bluejackets wasted no time to jump all over the Magic, holding onto a 30-point advantage at halftime. Cambridge-Isanti kept Monticello at arm’s length in the second half to ease its way to the Mississippi 8 win.
It was a two-headed attack for the Bluejackets as Kobe Karels and John Troolin poured in 57 points between them. Troolin grabbed 11 rebounds for the double-double while Karels swiped seven steals against the Magic.
With the win, Cambridge-Isanti moved to 15-9 on the year.
The Bluejackets were back in action on Monday, Feb. 27, after this paper’s deadline, before hosting their regular season finale on Thursday against North Branch.
Bluejackets girls basketball
The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team ended the regular season on a high note, knocking off North Branch by a 85-42 final on Friday, Feb. 24, on the road.
Scoring 54 points in the first half, the Bluejackets built a 24-point lead into the break. The second half saw Cambridge-Isanti continue to build its lead, coasting to the dominating win.
Maraya Wiltrout and Haylie Jerde scored 24 and 22 points, respectively, for the Bluejackets to pace the offense.
The victory wrapped up a 19-7 regular season for Cambridge-Isanti.
Now up next for the Bluejackets is the Section 7AAAA playoffs, as the team earned the fifth seed in the section. The draw will have the team heading to Andover to battle with the fourth-seeded Huskies.
Cambridge-Isanti and Andover were set to square off Wednesday, March 1, in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals.
The winner of the contest keeps their season alive and faces the winner of top-seeded Centennial and eighth-seeded Coon Rapids. That contest is scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 4, at North Branch.
North Branch
Vikings boys basketball
The North Branch boys basketball team picked up an 82-68 win at home over Chisago Lakes on Feb. 21.
The Vikings jumped on the Wildcats early, taking a 40-20 lead into halftime. Chisago Lakes played much better offensively in the second half, but North Branch was able to hold off the comeback effort and pull out the victory.
Junior Brody Beaver led the Vikings with 24 points and sophomore Tyler Minke added 22. Senior Mason Young also added 19 points for the Vikings.
With the win, North Branch improves its record to 14-11 overall, and 6-7 in Mississippi 8 Conference play.
Vikings girls basketball
The North Branch girls basketball team fell to Chisago Lakes 65-50 at home on Feb. 21.
After North Branch took a 33-24 lead into halftime, the Wildcats outscored the Vikings 41-17 in the second half to run away with the victory.
Sophomore Johanna Bartkey scored 18 points and hauled in seven rebounds for the Vikings, while sophomore Ella Kuhlman scored 17 points and collected six rebounds.
In the regular season finale, North Branch dropped an 85-42 home contest to Cambridge-Isanti on Feb. 24. Kuhlman led the Vikings with 21 points on the night.
With the loss, North Branch finishes the regular season with a record of 5-21, and 1-13 in the Mississippi 8 Conference.
Vikings wrestling
On Saturday Feb. 25, North Branch hosted the Section 4AA individual wrestling meet.
While the Vikings did not have any wrestlers qualify for the state meet, the team did get several strong performances on the afternoon.
Senior Michael Thao finished his North Branch career with a third-place finish at 132 pounds. Sophomore Jack Baker also took home a third-place finish at 106 pounds.
Junior Leonardo Santos placed fourth in the 182-pound division, while eighth grader Aiden Schwartz (113 pounds) and sophomore Karson Gariepy (220 pounds) both finished in fifth place in their respective weight classes for the Vikings.
Rush City
Tigers boys basketball
The Rush City boys basketball team dropped a tightly contested game at home to Foley 65-63 on Feb. 21.
Senior center Teagan Duevel led the Falcons in the victory by pouring in 25 points and collecting 13 rebounds.
Tigers girls basketball
The Rush City girls basketball team went on the road and picked up a big 56-52 win over Moose Lake Willow River on Feb. 21.
The Tigers’ regular season finale was supposed to be on Feb. 23 at Aitkin, but that game was canceled due to weather.
Rush City ends its season with a record of 10-13 overall, 5-7 in Great River Conference play.
Rush City/Braham wrestling
The Rush City/Braham wrestling team hosted the Section 7AA individual meet on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The team saw two of its wrestlers qualify for the state meet, which will take place March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Senior Landon Umbreit qualified for state by finishing second in the 138-pound division. Sophomore Tucker Gould also qualified for the state meet with a second-place finish at 106 pounds.
Junior Jesse Eklund finished in fourth place in the 170-pound division. Emerson Umbreit (113 pounds), senior Kaden Gorman (160 pounds), and sophomore Dulton Bengtson (195 pounds) all finished in fifth place in their respective divisions.
Braham
Bombers boys basketball
The Braham Bombers boys basketball team fell to the Carleton Bulldogs 89-61 at home on Feb. 21.
The Bombers bounced back on Feb. 24 by picking up a 60-53 win on the road against the Hill City Hornets. The win notches the Bombers’ record to 7-17 overall.
Bombers girls basketball
The Braham girls basketball team got a busy week started off on the right foot with a 62-27 win over Mora on Feb. 20.
The Bombers dropped a 52-28 contest to Cromwell-Wright at home on Feb. 24.
Playing its second game in as many days, Braham found its way to the winner’s circle by pulling out a close 48-44 game at home against Barnum in the final game of the regular season for the Bombers.
With the win, Braham clinched second place in the Great River Conference and reaches the coveted 20-win mark for the season.
The Bombers move into the postseason with a record of 20-6 overall, 10-2 in conference games.
Cambridge Christian
Warriors boys basketball
Cambridge Christian earned an 80-66 victory over Valley Christian School on Friday, Feb. 24.
Four players finished in double figures for the Warriors, led by Carter Larson and Christopher Laska with 20 apiece. Jeremiah Newton scored 13 while Michael Newton added 10.
