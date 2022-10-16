I would like to clarify a comment made at the North 65 Chamber Forum and quoted in the Oct. 6 paper. My opponent, Wayne Seiberlich, was quoted as saying, “Right now, we do not pursue unless it is a felony-level assault or homicide.” He has also said we have a “No chase policy.” This is not true.
As the administrator of the policy for the sheriff’s office, Policy 308 was taken from the Vehicle Pursuit Model Policy from the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training. Our policy mirrors the Minnesota State Patrol as well as the majority of law enforcement agencies in the state. Our policy allows for pursuits based on a variety of conditions but ultimately, the deputy and supervisors must weigh the risk of serious injury or death that could occur to anyone involved in the pursuit as well as the general public. This policy is a public document and a copy of it can be requested.
As a candidate for sheriff, it is very important to know and understand our policies. I update our policy according to law changes as well as direction from our state leaders.
Lisa Lovering
Lovering is a candidate for Isanti County Sheriff.
Cambridge couple supports Berg
Dear Editor:
Bill Berg has continually shown his commitment to making Isanti County a better place to live for all its residents.
His volunteer positions on many City and County organizations demonstrate his deep desire for the people of Isanti County to thrive and prosper in all aspects of their lives. His steady leadership has resulted in notable growth and expansion of New Hope Community Church and guided it through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. His boundless energy and work ethic set an example for how we as citizens should conduct ourselves.
Isanti County would be truly blessed to have him serve as County Commissioner..
