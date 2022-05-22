Every week I share a message with staff, and I reflect on how grateful I am for the many ways they serve students, families and each other. During Staff Appreciation Week I again had numerous opportunities to witness their kindnesses and think about the many reasons I have such deep admiration and gratitude for each and every one of them. If I had to boil it down to a single phrase, it would be “it’s the little things.”
All of your North Branch Area Public Schools staff have a job to do, and they do those jobs exceptionally well. Daily, I witness examples of staff going above and beyond what they are obligated to do. Whether it’s noticing a student’s struggles, a family in need, or highlighting something extraordinary others may not see, staff always have their eyes open to the little things happening around them.
The communities and the families we serve are so fortunate to have so many wonderful, caring individuals who care deeply about the educational experience and future of each child, and that dedication does not go unnoticed! Hardly an event goes by that someone doesn’t approach me to let me know about something a staff member did to make a child smile, partner to accomplish a learning milestone, help a child thrive, or support an anxious child to feel welcome.
Wherever I am and whatever I am doing, I benefit from being part of this amazing collection of people that look out for each other, and the students, families, and communities we serve.
As we begin to look back on a school year just weeks away from its conclusion, I am filled with joy at the countless inspirations witnessed this school year. I am so thankful to be part of North Branch Area Public Schools!
Forward Together!
Sara Paul is the Superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.