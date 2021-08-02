Educating city residents about the importance of reducing water usage during a drought warning phase is a new priority for the city of Isanti.
During the Isanti City Council meeting July 20, City Administrator Josi Wood explained due to the lack of rain and high temperatures the state has been experiencing this summer, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has declared that the state is in a drought warning phase.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, 72% of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe drought and 18% is experiencing extreme drought.
Wood said with the drought warning phase, the DNR is asking communities with over 1,000 people to reduce their water usage. Wood did note that last year at this time the city averaged 1.072 millions gallons of water per day and currently the city is averaging 1.3 million gallons per day. She said this is an increase of 228,000 gallons per day.
Following discussion, the council decided to wait on making any decisions regarding declaring a “critical water deficiency,” and directed staff to provide educational information about water conservation to city residents and businesses through social media and the city website.
Wood said according to city code, as an annual restriction, during May 1 through Sept. 1, all lawns with addresses ending in an odd number may be watered on odd numbered days and addresses ending in an even number may be watered on even numbered days, but is not allowed between noon and 6 p.m. Wood mentioned this odd-even watering restriction is always in place May through September, whether a water deficiency or water emergency is in place. Wood said an exception to odd-even watering days is newly seeded or sodded lawn areas.
However, Wood explained if the DNR would declare the state enter into an emergency phase, then all water restrictions would be imposed under city code, chapter 16, that details water conservation restrictions and critical water deficiency. The following restrictions would be implemented upon declaration of a water emergency by the state:
• Outdoor irrigation of yards, gardens, golf courses, parklands, and other nonagricultural land, except for those areas irrigated with reclaimed water, is prohibited.
• Washing or spraying of sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios, or other paved areas with water from any pressurized source, including garden hoses, except to alleviate immediate health or safety hazards, is prohibited.
• The outdoor use of any water-based play apparatus connected to a pressurized source is prohibited.
• Restaurants and other food service establishments are prohibited from serving water to their customers, unless water is specifically requested by the customer.
• Operation of outdoor misting systems used to cool public areas is prohibited.
• The filling of swimming pools, fountains, spas, or other exterior water features is prohibited.
• The washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers, and other types of mobile equipment is prohibited, except at facilities equipped with wash water recirculation systems, and for vehicles requiring frequent washing to protect public health, safety and welfare.
The city code does state a variance to the restrictions could be granted by the city administrator or her designee where strict application of its provisions would result in serious hardship to the customer. A variance may be granted only for reasons involving health or safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.