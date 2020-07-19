With a little bit of luck, some help from his family and knowledge of Isanti parks, Chase Imker found the medallion on day one of the 2020 hunt, with just one clue.
“I thought it would be in Unity Park,” Imker said. “We went to look and found it in eight minutes.”
While city staff was excited to hear Imker and his family had discovered the medallion, they’d hoped it would be a bit more challenging of a hunt.
“Staff had mixed feelings; very happy for Chase that he found it, but also sad that the hunt didn’t last longer for the rest of those that were out looking for it,” Jenny Garvey, Isanti parks, recreation and culture manager said.
With 11 city parks as potential hiding places, the Imker family got lucky searching Unity Park first, according to Garvey.
“The first clue did have a meaning to it, but you never know how the clues will lay out,” Garvey said. “Some of the searching is just pure luck and Chase decided to start with Unity and his guess was correct, and he just happened to find it looking in the right place.”
The medallion was hidden under the light pole in left field at Unity Park, according to Garvey, who hid the medallion.
This year’s prize package included a variety of items, valuing over $500. The package was provided by donations from local businesses, according to Garvey.
For more information on Isanti’s parks, visit www.cityofisanti.us/parks-recreation-culture or call Jenny Garvey at 763-444-5512.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.