It only took one clue and eight minutes of searching for Chase Imker, of Isanti, and his family, to find Isanti’s medallion during the 2020 hunt. The medallion was located under the left field light pole at Unity Park. The Imker family was awarded $500 in local prizes including gift cards, chamber bucks and $100 cash. Pictured are Isanti Parks, Recreation and Culture Manager Jenny Garvey (right) and Chase Imker along with the prize pack.