Was the Isanti Redbirds’ 2-1 loss to North Branch on Friday, July 23 an ominous sign? Or merely a bump in the road?
The loss marred an otherwise perfect season in league play for the Redbirds, who cruised to the Eastern Minny League’s Central Division title with a 15-1 record despite their first league loss in more than two full seasons.
But that setback in no way derails the goals of the Redbirds, who were tied for fifth in the Class C state rankings of July 8 and are the likely top seed for the Region 1 Tournament that will be hosted by Princeton starting in early August.
“It’s been a good year, and our guys have played hard all year,” Redbirds manager Steve Allen said. “We’ve perhaps won a few games we shouldn’t have won, but we’ve helped ourselves by being in every game.
“I am always concerned as we get ready for the playoffs. But my biggest concern is that we are playing mentally well. We made a few mental mistakes against North Branch that you don’t want to see in a tournament game, but for the most part we were pretty solid.”
As it has been in recent seasons, the foundation for the Redbirds’ success this season is a pitching staff that has fashioned a fine 1.53 team ERA and notched 311 strikeouts in just 230 innings of work.
A pair of veteran lefties have led the way, as Phil Bray is 6-3 with a 0.27 ERA, while T.J. Wink is 6-0 with a 0.59 ERA. The southpaws have combined to fan 164 batters in just 113 innings. Right-hander Logan Kalis is 5-1 with a 3.09 ERA.
“There’s no doubt that guys like Phil and T.J. have really stepped up,” Allen said. “Logan has thrown extremely well, and our closers, Brent [Tholen] and Chris [Olean], have been very good as well.”
While the Isanti offense struggled in the loss to North Branch, managing just one run on seven hits against the Nighthawks’ Jimmy Skroch, scoring runs has not been much of a problem this season. The Redbirds enter tournament play averaging 7.8 runs scored per game.
“We’ve had inconsistencies at times with our offense, but we’ve got a pretty solid lineup,” Allen said. “And we have the luxury of having a bench. Believe it or not, there are times I’m happy when a guy doesn’t show up, because that way I can get someone else on the field.
“We have competition all over, and that puts some pressure on me to find playing time.”
Kalis leads the Redbirds regulars with a .421 batting average, but 10 different hitters have a batting average of .300 or better. Wyatt Soderquist leads the team with eight homers, 30 RBIs and 31 runs scored; Kalis has four homers and 27 RBIs, while Joe Tuholsky is second with 26 runs scored.
Winning the Eastern Minny Central Division means the Redbirds automatically advance to the Class C Region 1 Tournament. To advance to the state tournament for the third straight season, Allen said his squad needs to use the formula that has brought it success all season long.
“We need to pitch and play defense,” he said. “Offensively, I think we’ll be where we need to be in the region tournament. Sometimes you need to grind out at-bats and rallies against the better pitchers, and I think our team will do that.
“But we will need to keep ourselves in the game to give ourselves a chance to win. And the way you do that is with good pitching and good defense.”
Tournament time begins
While Isanti has already qualified for the Class C Region 1 tournament, the other area Town Ball teams will begin the process of earning region berths starting this week.
Braham is one of three teams in the Eastern Minny League’s North Division fighting for two region spots. The Snappers will play at Hinckley on Saturday, July 31 in an opening round game, with Quamba taking on the winner immediately following.
The losers of those two games will play Sunday, Aug. 1 starting at 2 p.m. in Hinckley, and the loser of that game will be eliminated.
In the Central Division, Rum River will play at Chisago Lakes on Saturday, July 31 starting at 1 p.m., and the winner of that contest will face North Branch immediately after.
The losers of those two games will play at Chisago Lakes at 7 p.m., and the team that loses that contest will be eliminated.
The winners all advance to the Class C Region 1 tournament, which will be played at Solheim Veterans Field in Princeton starting Thursday, Aug. 5. The teams will be seeded following league tournament play and will play once on both Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 7-8.
The tournament will conclude with a possible six games to be played Friday-Sunday, Aug. 13-15.
