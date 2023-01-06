The Isanti Outlaws will open the new year with a pair of U.S. Premier Hockey League road games this weekend.
The Outlaws will travel down Highway 65 to face the Minnesota Moose on Friday, Jan. 6, in a 7:05 p.m. start at Fogerty Ice House.
The next day Isanti will play the Hudson Havoc in Hudson, Wisconsin, with faceoff set for 7 p.m.
The Outlaws begin the new year tied for third place in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division with 35 points. Isanti and the Moose both have identical 17-11-1 records.
Hudson leads the league with a 20-4 mark good for 41 points, while the Minnesota Squatch is second with an 18-5-1 record that gives them 38 points.
The Outlaws and Moose are 7 points ahead of fifth-place Steele County, which has played 31 games compared to 29 for the Outlaws. But while the Minnesota Blue Ox are sixth with 27 points, they have played five games fewer than the Outlaws.
The next home game for the Outlaws will be Friday, Jan. 13, when they host the Blue Ox at the Isanti Ice Arena in a 7:05 p.m. start. That is the first game in a five-game homestand for the Outlaws, who will host the Havoc the following evening at 7:05 p.m., then play the Squatch on Monday, Jan. 16, at 1:05 p.m.
The following weekend Isanti will host Hudson on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7:05 p.m., then face Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday, Jan. 22, starting at noon.
