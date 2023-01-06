Outlaws Parnell 1222.jpg
Cambridge-Isanti graduate Easton Parnell and his Isanti Outlaws will return the ice for a pair of road games this weekend. The next home game for the Outlaws will be Friday, Jan. 13.

 John Wagner

The Isanti Outlaws will open the new year with a pair of U.S. Premier Hockey League road games this weekend.

The Outlaws will travel down Highway 65 to face the Minnesota Moose on Friday, Jan. 6, in a 7:05 p.m. start at Fogerty Ice House.

