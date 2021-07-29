Isanti County is moving forward to help promote happiness and better connectivity within the community.
On June 2, the Isanti County Board approved an agreement with the International Thought Leader Network for the Orange Frog and the Happiness Advantage pilot training program. However, the agreement created some concern in the community, which was made clear during the board’s July 21 meeting.
The Orange Frog is an educational program based on the work of Harvard University-trained researcher and New York Times bestselling author Shawn Achor, according to the program website.
“Under the IRS guidance for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) recovery funds, we are asked to identify additional problems caused or aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically as it relates to mental well-being,” County Administrator Julia Lines said. “We know from a Community Health Needs Assessment done by Allina and Public Health in 2019, that social isolation was identified as one of the top concerns of our residents, and that was before the pandemic — the stay-at-home orders aggravated that concern significantly.”
The Orange Frog parable about Spark, which is based on Anchor’s research and work in positive psychology, is part of a workshop and training that can educate the community about how doing kind things for others will create a positive ripple effect, Lines said.
“It also helps us build tools to better connect with our neighbors and community members,” she added. “The books and the workshops teach participants how to change their mindsets and develop positive habits, which in turn improve mental well-being.”
The Isanti County Board is considering spending some ARP funds to provide Orange Frog trainings to community members, schools and businesses, Lines added. So far, the county is in the initial discussion phase and a more formal motion to approve the program is yet to be determined, she said.
“The nice thing about the ARP funding is that we have a much longer timeline to determine how we can spend the recovery funds,” she concluded.
More about the Orange Frog, public comment
The parable of the Orange Frog is explained as follows: “Caught between two worlds, Spark was exactly like every other frog in his pond with one notable exception. Spark emerges from a tadpole with a slight but noticeable orange spot. And this orange spot makes Spark feel uncomfortably different. What’s more, Spark begins to make a disconcerting observation; when he does things that make him feel better (and produce more positive results) the orange spots increase. Spark is left with a difficult decision; be normal, which makes him less conspicuous, or continue doing those things that make him happier, more productive and … more orange.”
Gary Lance, of Cambridge, was one of several community members who shared why he’s opposed to the program: “I am a follower of Christ and have a personal relationship with the Father, and as such the ungodly spiritual roots of this program disturb me greatly. Shawn’s degrees and areas of interest and expertise (are) on Christian ethics and Buddhist ethics. He has said that positive psychology uses ideas from every major religion. … He has been quoted as saying Christian and Buddhist teaching are the same thing but use different language. This is an absurd statement and is a clear indication of Shawn Achor’s mindset when creating this program. And it is an insight into the underlying agenda of Satan himself.
“This program can never do enough or bring enough man-centered happiness into our community to justify opening doors to such spiritually negative destruction,” Lance continued. “I encourage each of you to do as much research around where this all comes from and where it leads us all spiritually.”
Susan Heckt, of Cambridge, also voiced her thoughts on the issue: “I went through all of these happiness things in trying to make myself happy. And it wasn’t until I came to the Lord that I found true happiness. And happiness requires hope. We have to have hope in something in order to be happy. So over the years, I’ve educated myself in different things and had worked with a program in the Cambridge area … called Hiding, Hurting & Healing, especially targeted for women to get through issues of abuse they’ve had in their lifetime.”
Heckt continued to explain her participation in a program offered by the American Association of Christian Counselors, which taught her how to become a coach.
“It taught basic information about coaching in general, how to help coach people,” she said. “We weren’t (trying) to stuff the Gospel down their throat or anything like that. But it offers them opportunities to take a look at their mindsets, and you know, their things in their life. So there are many resources, I think, in the church community, as well as myself and many others. And I think if you do choose to implement this program that you should seriously consider going through some avenues where you could have some of the church involved in helping people to get, you know, to give them hope. That’s the only place they’re going to get happiness is when they have a hope in their life, in their future. And so I guess I would encourage you to consider that avenue, should you choose to use these dollars in our county.”
