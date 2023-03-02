The City of Cambridge, Isanti County, Cambridge-Isanti Schools, Allina Health Cambridge Medical Center, and leaders from the East Central Ministerial organizations, as well as Friday Bay — a local community-based investment company — have come together to explore the possibility of building a regional wellness center in Cambridge, Minn.
In December of 2022, after several informal meetings to discuss shared vision, concepts, and community needs, The Cambridge City Council formally created the Cambridge Regional Wellness Center Task Force, with representatives from each listed organization participating.
At the recommendation of members of this group, the City Council also accepted two grants: one for $10,000 from the Initiative Foundation, and one for $17,000 from the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation. These grants will fund a feasibility study to explore the common goal of creating a regional wellness center.
The Cambridge Regional Wellness Center Task Force would like to extend their gratitude to both foundations for their early contributions.
This task force is committed to exploring a regional wellness center that would combine elements of a traditional “swim and gym” space, and provide intergenerational programming and childcare focused on community input. Members of the task force are passionate about achieving the present and future needs of the community, ensuring this project is a collaborative effort, as well as pursuing diverse and creative funding strategies to minimize the impact on the local tax base.
The member organizations of the Cambridge Regional Wellness Center Task Force are committed to exploring every possibility to make this project happen.
There is a survey that community members can take now to provide input on what they would like to see in this project.
