The City of Cambridge, Isanti County, Cambridge-Isanti Schools, Allina Health Cambridge Medical Center, and leaders from the East Central Ministerial organizations, as well as Friday Bay — a local community-based investment company — have come together to explore the possibility of building a regional wellness center in Cambridge, Minn.

In December of 2022, after several informal meetings to discuss shared vision, concepts, and community needs, The Cambridge City Council formally created the Cambridge Regional Wellness Center Task Force, with representatives from each listed organization participating.

