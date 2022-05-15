The Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization awarded four $2,500 educational scholarships to military service members and their families.
On Thursday, April 21, the ICBYR committee hosted a ceremony to award the four scholarship recipients at the Armed Forces Reserve Community Center in Cambridge.
“We consider scholarships as an investment into military families,” ICBYR co-founder and County Commissioner, Susan Morris said.
The mission of the organization is to support Isanti County’s military service members, veterans and their families by coordinating services and resources available to them.
The ICBYR Scholarship Committee selected the scholarship winners based on meeting eligibility requirements and an essay content. To be eligible to apply, applicants must be:
• A military service member or veteran who lives in or has their duty station in Isanti County, or has Isanti County as their home of record if they are active duty.
• The legal spouse of an eligible military service member or veteran.
• A child of an eligible military service member or veteran.
These scholarships were funded entirely from the ICBYR annual golf tournament held in September of last year.
The committee does not know the names of those that apply for the scholarships. The recipients were chosen based strictly on applications.
“They had superior essays that spelled out their high school and community involvement. Their future goals were well delineated, and their letters of recommendation were impeccable. They all had scores that were above and beyond the other applicants,” ICBYR committee member Bruce Danielson said.
One recipient, Sara Crist, of Cambridge, qualified as her father, Mark Crist, served in the military for 35 years.
“I was really excited. I know a lot of people in the school do this scholarship, so I was sort of thinking I wasn’t going to get it,” Sara said
Crist plans to attend Dakota County Technical College for their veterinary technology program. Crist’s mother, Kay Nastrom, attended the award ceremony.
Committee member Brad Brown mentioned the factors that go into choosing recipients for the scholarships.
“I read their essays, personal references, school and community activities, and lastly their grades,” he said. “I look at the ways they spend their free time, their hobbies, past and present employment, in an effort to understand their life ambitions and goals.”
Lacy Cuda was the first-ever ICBYR education scholarship recipient from Braham High School. She is currently enlisted in the National Guard 34th Infantry Division as a senior.
“I was very surprised and very happy about [receiving the scholarship]. Me and my mom both had tears flowing when we got the call that I had won the scholarship,” Cuda said.
Cuda plans to attend Pine Technical and Community College for two years to receive her associate degree and then transfer to the University of Minnesota, Duluth for her bachelor’s in environmental science.
Recipient Sophia Hetten attends Robbinsdale Armstrong High School and was able to apply for the scholarship as her father, Allan Hetten, is in the National Guard and currently serves a colonel at the Armed Forces Reserve Community Center in Cambridge.
“I was really excited. It gives me my first semester at North Hennepin for nursing school,” Hetten said. “I currently don’t have a job and I haven’t had one through high school, so I don’t have a lot of money saved up.”
One of the more unique applications came from Amanda Stenberg — and it was exactly the type of application that the committee had been looking for.
“Amanda’s application was not like all the traditional students, but that is OK. She was the stay-at-home mom that did double duty, and now that the children are older, she wants a career. We are happy to assist her in that journey, and help her realize her dreams and add to the family’s financial security,” Morris said.
Stenberg and her family are from Zimmerman. Her husband, Jesse Stenberg, currently serves in the National Guard’s 850th Engineer Company at Armed Forces Reserve Community Center in Cambridge. He also works over the road and is away for weeks at a time.
“It’s a huge relief; you know it’s a big chunk of money,” Stenberg said. “It was really nice to hear, especially since I was not about to hand in the application.”
Stenberg plans to go to school for cosmetic and reconstruction surgery.
