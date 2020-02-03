From arts and crafts to performing arts and animals, 4-H has something for all youth to participate in, and Isanti County 4-H clubs are looking for more participants.
“4-H clubs are a group of youth, grades kindergarten to one year out of high school, and volunteers who usually meet monthly,” according to Extension Educator J.C. Johnson.
With eight 4-H groups, and a ninth group currently in the finalization process, there are groups spread throughout Isanti County encouraging youth participation.
“All new members have to join a club for the first two years. Which is so important because clubs are where families will connect with other families. Youth will build relationships with other youth and get to explore project learning together. Clubs offer small group learning;, caring adult leaders who are screened, trained and guided by local University of Minnesota staff. Clubs explore different project areas, explore different community service activities and have fun,” Johnson said.
Clubs not only offer youth the opportunity to connect with others interested in some of the same things, but also a place to develop friendships and opportunities for personal growth.
Kayla Lenzmeier of the Wild River Pioneers 4-H Club, for the past 13 years, has come out of her shell and become more knowledgeable in a variety of areas due to her participation in 4-H.
“I learned how to talk to people and present in front of a group and come out of my shell because of being in 4-H. Talking to judges and presenting helped me build confidence,” Lenzmeier said.
For those youth who may not have pets, or live on a farm with animals to show, there are a number of other options for them to participate in.
“There are so many different project areas that you can choose to take part in, anything from aerospace to zoology,” Johnson said.
For Lenzmeier, having access to a variety of project categories as well as being able to show animals has been exciting for her year after year.
“There’s so much to do, pretty much anything can be shown,” Lenzmeier said. “Anything I’ve done in school for projects or crafts at home, there’s been a way for me to show it. I’ve done almost every project available, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Not only does Lenzmeier show items she’s been able to create, she also shows poultry and swine.
“I’ve also gained a lot of knowledge about a lot of different things and animals by participating in 4-H and showing at the fair,” Lenzmeier said.
For Hailey Wolkerstorfer, a third year 4-H’er, it’s more about the future and the relationships.
“I show poultry and general projects, baking, arts and crafts, and I hope to be able to grow on that and expand what I do,” Wolkerstorfer said. “I like 4-H because it’s a really great community with really great people in it, not only the other 4-H’ers, but the volunteers too.”
In addition to being a club for youth, 4-H is also looking for adult volunteers.
“We also are in need of volunteers to pass their skills and knowledge on to the next generation. We have many positions that are short-term commitment or long-term commitment, whatever fits into their schedule. Volunteers can build their own skills while helping young people build theirs,” Johnson said.
For more information on local 4-H clubs, or on joining Isanti County 4-H, call Johnson at 763-689-1810 or visit www.extension.umn.edu/4-h/about-4-h or www.local.extension.umn.edu/local/isanti/4-h.
