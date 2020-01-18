Isanti resident Luke Merrill was interviewed by Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson and the Isanti City Council for a vacant Park, Recreation and Culture Board seat during the Jan. 7 Isanti City Council meeting.
According to Merrill’s application for the seat, he is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth earning two B.A. degrees in economics and psychology. Merrill also served in leading roles in college, including Econ president, peer adviser team lead and the scholarship committee.
Johnson asked Merrill five interview questions during the meeting. The first was, “What is the Park and Recreation Boards role?”
“The Park and Recreation Board is meant to bring the community together for safe and enjoyable activities. Like gatherings for hikes and other stuff like that,” Merrill said.
The second question was, “What is your vision of the park and recreational system for the city?”
“For me personally, I think we need to continue making Isanti feel like a small town. There’s a lot of development here. I think it kind of drowns out or makes people feel drowned in like the small town community is kind of lost,” Merrill said. “Community is kind of lost. I’d like to see more small town stuff.”
The next question asked to Merrill was, “Do you have any experience in parks and recreation or park and recreation experience?”
“I’ve been on the (Isanti) county park board for four years,” Merrill responded. “We’re responsible for six county parks and over 840 acres of land. We plan events for the community like Frisbee golf, nature hikes and stuff like that. I have quite a bit of experience with that.”
The fourth question Johnson asked was, “Do you volunteer within this Isanti committee?”
“Currently, just in the county,” Merrill said. “I’ve tried to get involved here at the city, but I haven’t had much luck. But that’s why I’m here now.”
The final question to Merrill was, “Can you attend evening meetings that start at 6 p.m.?” and Merrill replied that he could.
After the interview, Johnson asked the City Council if they had any comments regarding Merrill.
“It has come to my attention from somebody in the county that Luke’s been doing an awesome job with the county parks and rec board,” said Council Member Steve Lundeen said. “I actually asked Luke to apply for this position. Luke keeps his head level and I think he’s got some pretty good ideas. I think he would be a great fit for the park and rec.”
Johnson said he has also heard that Merrill has done marvelous things within the Isanti County Parks and Recreation Department and that Merrill is very passionate regarding parks and recreation.
The Isanti City Council unanimously voted for Merrill to fill a vacant seat for the Park, Recreation and Culture Board.
