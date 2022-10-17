I think there’s a lot of confusion over what the Orange Frog/Happiness Advantage workshop is. There are people in the Isanti County community who don’t exactly know what it is, and I’ve heard a very negative and critical comments from people, including some running for county commissioner. I would like to give my perspective as an average citizen who has attended the workshop. Not an elected official, not running for office.

It’s important to understand the background of why this workshop was brought here. Every three years the Isanti County Public Health Department does a survey to see what the top health needs are in the county. Allina hospital system does something similar. In years past it was always things like cancer and smoking at the top of the list, but in the last two surveys it has been social isolation, depression, and substance abuse. And this was even before the isolation of COVID-19. In the student surveys they found that less than a third of the students feel that someone in their community cares for them. I have to tell you that breaks my heart!! Also suicide rates are on the rise in our county. To me, these are symptoms of a pending mental health crisis in our county.

