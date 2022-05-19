Motorists who travel on Highway 65 (Highway 23) in Mora will encounter reduced speeds and lane closures as work began May 9, to replace the bridge over the Snake River in Mora.

MnDOT will reconstruct a wider bridge, which includes a new multi-use trail along the west side from Frontage Road that connects to South Union Street. The project will also improve pedestrian crossing at Division Street and storm water drainage to the Snake River.

Here’s what to expect from May 9 to November:

* Open, active work zone — Highway 65/23 between Division Street and Frontage Road will be an active work zone but will remain open. Motorists may encounter flaggers, lane shifts, and periodic stops. Use caution; watch for workers and equipment.

* Reduced speeds — Drivers approaching the work zone should slow down and be prepared for changes and delays.

* Narrowed lanes, no oversized loads — Crews will work under traffic, which will result in narrow lanes without shoulders. Oversize loads will not be permitted in the entire work zone. In addition, pedestrian traffic will not be allowed or facilitated on the bridge. Please seek alternate routes.

When complete in November, the $5.8 million project will provide a new bridge structure expected to last 50–plus years, reduce overall maintenance costs and improve safety for pedestrians and motorists.

For questions or concerns, contact MnDOT Construction Project Manager Nate Walton at 218-537-3144 or nathan.walton@state.mn.us. Or, visit the Highway 65 project web site for current project information at https://www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/mora/.

For current construction in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/construct/. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, call 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org.

