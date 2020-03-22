North Branch, MN (55056)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%.