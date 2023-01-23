The Minnesota Department of Health today announced that four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households through the state’s online ordering program. This will be the last chance for Minnesotans to get free tests before the program ends.
Minnesotans will be able to order four tests per household. Order your free at-home rapid tests on mn.gov/covid19.
Minnesotans can also place orders through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Language assistance is available.
To get a test you also can order free at-home rapid tests online. Food banks, local public health agencies, community groups, and other community health organizations may also have free tests available.
Costs for over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests are now required to be covered by health plans offered by Medicare, insurance companies, employers, and groups as a result of actions taken by the Biden Administration.
In some circumstances, Minnesotans can receive free tests by showing their insurance card at a store. People should check with their health plan prior to purchasing at-home tests to ensure they are following the necessary steps to have costs covered.
If you are high risk and develop symptoms that could be COVID-19, get tested right away. Prescription medication is available to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. Talk to a health care provider to learn if you qualify for COVID-19 treatment and where to get it. Learn more about COVID-19 medication at COVID-19 Treatments, found at https://mn.gov/covid19/treatments/index.jsp.
Dozens of Minnesota pharmacies and federally qualified health centers are participating in the federal Test to Treat program. There, you can take a COVID-19 test and, if positive, be assessed by a provider on-site.
If you are eligible for treatment, you can receive and fill a prescription for pills at the same time. The federal government has a Test to Treat locator to help find participating sites.
In addition, the State of Minnesota has launched a telehealth test-to-treat app in partnership with Cue Health. For more information on this program visit the Telehealth webpage at https://tinyurl.com/5n77nmp2.
Testing continues to be important for preventing the spread of the virus. It is especially important to get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
To answer more questions about COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline is 1-833-431-2053. It is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.