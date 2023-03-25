First Bank & Trust announced a pair of promotions to employees from its Cambridge branch at the company’s annual organizational meeting earlier this month.
Jessica Harris has been named assistant vice president at the bank, while Allen Goldsmith was named vice president.
The bank could have given the pair the titles of “brother” and “sister” because of the ways they interact.
“I think we work together like a brother and sister,” Goldsmith said. “We give each other grief now and then, but that makes the workday fun.”
Harris quickly pointed out that the two of them worked together to install a refrigerator at the bank.
“We’re both pretty handy people, so we don’t need to hire somebody to do that,” she said.
That did not mean the project went without a hitch.
“The refrigerator was a little too wide, so we had to cut some countertop and wedge it in,” Goldsmith said with a smile. “It was an interesting day.”
At the bank, both wear a variety of hats besides carpentry and appliance installation. Goldsmith has experience in both mortgage and consumer lending, while Harris worked her way up the corporate ladder before spending the previous eight years in commercial and SBA lending.
Both have roughly 20 years of experience in the industry.
“I thought it was nice for the company to recognize that I have skills and longevity in banking to earn that title,” Harris said. “[The promotion] was a surprise. In banking, you wear many hats, so a title doesn’t mean that much to me. I feel as if I’m just a member of our team.”
Harris focuses on consumer lending, largely in real estate, and also is the manager of the retail staff. She also deals with marketing and advertising as well as building security.
“I like a lot of variety, and I like to be really busy,” she said. “Sometimes it may feel overwhelming, but I know we have a great team here. I can count on Allen for help, I can count on the front line for help. Everyone on the team chips in, and everything works out.”
Goldsmith began his banking career focused on mortgage auditing and then lending, but in recent years his focus has switched to commercial lending.
“I’m dealing with business clients and their banking and loan needs,” he said. “We’re making sure they’re in touch with the right people so their businesses can grow and flourish.”
Goldsmith, a 1999 graduate of Cambridge-Isanti, said living in the area has helped grow First Bank & Trust’s business.
“To grow up in this small, tight-knit community was great,” he said. “Having relationships, and knowing that people will come to you as a go-to person, helps build confidence and create referrals.”
Harris added that banking in Isanti County is about making relationships in the community.
“I feel we all have a lot of connections, and we’re all constantly networking,” she said. “When I meet somebody new, I feel eventually we’ll both know somebody – we’ll have a connection, through work or through family or through hobbies in general.”
Both Harris and Goldsmith praised the culture of First Bank & Trust.
“Every day we’re having fun, making work fun – and that makes the day go fast,” Goldsmith said. “We’re helping people and trying to be the go-to bank, the pillar of the community. We sponsor a lot of community events, and we go to them – and that’s fun, too.
“We want to be a strong community bank that gives back to its customers to help the community continue to grow.”
Harris agreed, adding, “We have an amazing culture here. I love our staff and our customers.
“And I love that First Bank & Trust invests in its employees. It’s not, ‘This is your job, and these are your duties.’ First Bank & Trust trains you to make sure you can do the job, and there is additional training in the future. …
“They want their staff to keep moving forward, and they help them get ready for promotions.”
Harris and her husband, Bob, live on a hobby farm just west of Braham, while Goldsmith and his wife, Melissa, live in Stanchfield.
