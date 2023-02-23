Sara Paul.jpg

Sara Paul

Win-win relationships between a school district and committees established for economic development is key to a vibrant community.

This weekend I attended the Economic Growth Summit for Chisago County at the Lent Town Hall, hosted by the Chisago County Economic Growth Committee. The event featured speaker Dr. Craig Waldron, owner of a government consulting firm specializing in economic growth. The purpose of the summit was to learn more about how Chisago County is transitioning economically, and determine how cities, townships, school districts, and the county can work together to promote countywide economic growth.

