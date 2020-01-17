Commissioner Greg Anderson was named the new Isanti County Board chair during the board’s annual meeting on Jan. 7. Commissioner Susan Morris was named vice chair.
“Thank you, Commissioner Warring, for all of your hard work in 2019,” Anderson said after being named chair.
Board unanimously approves voting equipment grant application
Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss approached the board regarding a resolution to approve Isanti County’s application for funding from the Voting Equipment Grant.
“You may recall in 2018 the county received a voting equipment grant through the Secretary of State’s office to help us purchase the ballot counter machines,” Struss said. “Back then it was $7 million in funding, and now the state Legislature approved $2 million in funding for an additional round of voting equipment grant applications.”
According to Struss, the amount the county receives offsets the cost to the taxpayers in Isanti County. The state of Minnesota has once again established a voting equipment grant to fund the purchase of election equipment, including ballot counters, assisted voting devices and electronic rosters. In Isanti County, any funds will be used to offset the cost of replacing the assisted voting devices. The grant application is due on Jan. 31.
“The assisted voting devices, for those who are not familiar, are the devices for people that can’t vote on the normal pen and paper,” Struss said.
Board unanimously approves the purchase of a crack seal melter
Isanti County Engineer Richard Heilman approached the board regarding the purchase of a crack seal melter, which was approved as part of the 2020 highway department budget. The cost of the unit is $54,730.
“This is for crack sealing out on the roadways for cracks on the road. We have been farming this out in the past to contractors, and then we’ve been trying to rent this piece of equipment on an annual basis too, but we can never get it when we want it or when it’s the best time to put it down,” Heilman said. “We decided to purchase one and try and get a little bit more done with our own staff as we can.”
Anderson asked if they can use the crack seal melter in the winter and Heilman said no because there cannot be any moisture in the cracks.
“In the winter with the snow and the ice, the freeze and the thaw, the best time to do it is the early spring when the cracks are wide,” Heilman said. “When it’s a little colder, the cracks are wider apart. In the middle of summer, it doesn’t work because they’re pushed together because of the expansion/contraction of the asphalt.”
Purchase of a snowmobile for the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office
Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk approached the board regarding the purchase of a used sled for sled patrol and rescue.
“Since it’s not new, there’s no state bids out there on used snowmobiles and quite frankly, the new ones are way too expensive,” Caulk said. “We only have one snowmobile, and we’d like to have two because it’s quite honestly safer and nicer to go snowmobile patrolling with another person rather than just one.”
Caulk said Lt. Lance Olson and Sgt. Wade Book found the sled, which only has approximately 3,600 miles. The cost of the sled is $6,200 and is tax exempt. The funding sources for the sled will come from $1,200 from administration fines, $3,000 from public surplus and the sale of a 2012 Tahoe and $2,000 from a snowmobile grant that was approved in December.
“I think that price is just super and reasonable,” Anderson said.
The County Board unanimously approved the purchase of the sled.
Wellness Committee events for 2020
Isanti County Health Educator Michelle Pivec and Isanti County Administrative Assistant Halee Turner approached the board to approve the Wellness Committee Events for 2020 with an estimated cost of $2,420.
“Michelle and I have been working together along with the Wellness Committee to develop our goals for 2020,” Turner said. “A lot of the events we do are pretty annual.”
Turner said one change they would like to make is regarding the employee recognition and wellness picnic. They would like to create sack lunches for the employees from the highway and transit departments, as well as employees from the Sheriff’s office who cannot attend the picnic.
“Many of these employees’ job is out on the road, so they are physically unable to come,” Turner said. “We thought it would be a nice gesture for the wellness committee to put together some sack lunches — sandwiches, apples and water — and deliver to those departments.”
Other events include a soup and salad event, an employee wellness fair and blood drive, two Medica presentations, a flu shot clinic and a Thanksgiving Food Drive.
The board unanimously approved the Wellness Committee events and associated expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.